40pc of people aware of referendum

Some 40 per cent of people in the country are aware of the referendum scheduled to be held on 12 February, while 30 per cent of people believe that the July National Charter will be implemented.

Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) shared this information at a roundtable titled “Peaceful elections and prevention of violence: field-level experiences” held in the capital's Gulashan on Wednesday.

The BEI said it conducted dialogues among voters and spot surveys at the field level. These figures came up from these surveys.

A total of 400 men and women directly took part in the dialogues and spot surveys, while BEI also held informal interactions with 200 people. Among them were local influential figures and representatives of civil society.

In addition, representatives of various law enforcement agencies, as well as candidates and citizens from each area, shared their opinions.