Fascist Awami forces will never be able to return: Home Minister tells Parliament

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that just as the Nazis could never return to Germany or engage in politics there, the fascist Awami League forces who fled the country during the mass uprising will never be able to return to Bangladesh.

The home minister made the remarks in a statement under Rule 300 in Parliament on Wednesday.

He also called on everyone to remain united against attempts to create instability in the country.

At the same time, he said the government had never wanted to turn law enforcement agencies into a force of political repression, nor would it do so in the future. However, the government would not hesitate to take strict legal action as required by the circumstances.

In his lengthy statement, the home minister spoke about recent labour protests, the government's position against attempts to create instability, allegations raised by the opposition and the overall law and order situation.

Presenting a comparative analysis of various law and order indicators for the nine-month periods from February to October in 2025 and from February to October this year, he said the figures clearly demonstrated an improvement in the situation.