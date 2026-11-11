Fascist Awami forces will never be able to return: Home Minister tells Parliament
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said that just as the Nazis could never return to Germany or engage in politics there, the fascist Awami League forces who fled the country during the mass uprising will never be able to return to Bangladesh.
The home minister made the remarks in a statement under Rule 300 in Parliament on Wednesday.
He also called on everyone to remain united against attempts to create instability in the country.
At the same time, he said the government had never wanted to turn law enforcement agencies into a force of political repression, nor would it do so in the future. However, the government would not hesitate to take strict legal action as required by the circumstances.
In his lengthy statement, the home minister spoke about recent labour protests, the government's position against attempts to create instability, allegations raised by the opposition and the overall law and order situation.
Presenting a comparative analysis of various law and order indicators for the nine-month periods from February to October in 2025 and from February to October this year, he said the figures clearly demonstrated an improvement in the situation.
Saying that the law and order situation was moving in a positive direction, he sought the cooperation of all political parties, including the opposition, and citizens to sustain and further improve the progress.
Salahuddin Ahmed said the opposition leader had alleged that recent unrest was being instigated from across the border. He said he agreed with the assessment and had made similar remarks several times at different places.
He said people had learned about the instigation linked to secret meetings held in Dhaka at different times between senior leaders of a political party and representatives of foreign organisations.
Referring to the incident in 2004 when a bus was set on fire with gunpowder in front of Hotel Sheraton, the home minister said arson was deeply rooted in the Awami League's old political culture and history.
He said the fugitive fascist leader had repeatedly instructed her associates over audio calls from across the border to prepare lists of those who took part in the July uprising and destroy their homes. She had also threatened to teach the July fighters a severe lesson.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said, "But perhaps the Almighty will never give her that opportunity again. The way an entire party fled the country has few parallels in world history, except for the flight of Hitler's Nazi forces from Germany. Just as the Nazis could never return to Germany or engage in politics there, the fascist Awami League forces who fled during the mass uprising will never be able to return to Bangladesh."
Referring to the BNP's election manifesto, which pledged to govern the country with full respect for international human rights law, the home minister said law enforcement agencies had not engaged in any activities that violated human rights, even when they came under attack in different places.
However, he said, the fallen fascist forces had begun taking advantage of the government's restraint.
"We will foil all conspiracies by those seeking to create unrest and sabotage while remaining within the boundaries of human rights. Law enforcement agencies will take necessary measures during operations in accordance with their right of private defence," he said.
Referring to incidents in Chattogram and elsewhere in which law enforcement officials had lost their lives, the home minister said they had been instructed to take lawful measures in accordance with their right of private defence. He said operations were being conducted accordingly.
Salahuddin Ahmed said attempts could be made to create instability in the country through programmes announced from across the border.
"We need national unity so that we can collectively and unitedly resist such attempts. We need the unity that was forged during the anti-fascist democratic movement. National unity is essential to resist and completely uproot the fallen fascist group, prevent them from implementing any programmes here and foil any form of conspiracy," he said.
Addressing the opposition, the home minister said everyone should remain united to ensure that the country's democratic journey continued, anti-fascist national unity remained intact and no fascist or fallen authoritarian force could ever rise again in Bangladesh.
Addressing the opposition leader, the home minister said that after the fall of fascism, the opposition leader had announced at an event in Dhaka on 3 September 2024, that they would not file cases against those who had politically persecuted and tortured them.
He said the Awami League had subjected the people of Bangladesh to repression and persecution during its 15-and-a-half years in power.
Against that backdrop, he said, the opposition leader's unilateral decision to forgive them without any conditions, including an expression of regret, remorse or apology, was neither logical nor acceptable to the people.
Referring to recent labour protests, the home minister said the fallen fascist forces and their local allies had incited workers and turned them into protesters. The government had taken effective measures to deal with the situation, he added.
Mentioning the formation of a wage board for garment workers, Salahuddin Ahmed said a certain group was nevertheless attempting to create instability by investing a substantial amount of money from across the border and inciting unrest with the help of local and national labour organisation leaders.
He said the government had clear evidence of the involvement of fugitive ministers and lawmakers from the ousted government in these efforts.
The home minister further said, "We have seen a labour organisation affiliated with a political party represented in this Parliament leading protests in different places under its banner. Its leaders are instructing their activists and supporters to continue the movement at any cost. Videos of such instructions have gone viral on social media."
Saying that lists of top drug traders had been prepared across the country, the home minister said operations to arrest them were continuing at various levels and would continue.
Regarding a meeting held by former Awami League lawmaker Ranjit Sarkar in Sunamganj, the home minister said the government was coordinating with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to determine which route he had used to enter the area.
He said a case had been filed in this connection and seven people who attended the meeting had already been arrested. Joint operations were under way to arrest the other accused.