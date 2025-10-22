CEC urges UNOs to carry out their duties without yielding to any pressure

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has called upon Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) to discharge their electoral duties with strict adherence to the law and without yielding to any form of pressure.

The CEC made this call on Wednesday morning while inaugurating a training programme on election management for UNOs at the Election Training Institute in Agargaon, Dhaka.

The Election Commission (EC) organised the training in preparation for the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

The chief guest at the event was Nasir Uddin. He told the UNO, “It should not happen that the polling centres and ballot boxes have already been taken over, the perpetrators have gone home and only then you appear at the scene.”