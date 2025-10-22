National election
CEC urges UNOs to carry out their duties without yielding to any pressure
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has called upon Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNO) to discharge their electoral duties with strict adherence to the law and without yielding to any form of pressure.
The CEC made this call on Wednesday morning while inaugurating a training programme on election management for UNOs at the Election Training Institute in Agargaon, Dhaka.
The Election Commission (EC) organised the training in preparation for the 13th National Parliamentary Election.
The chief guest at the event was Nasir Uddin. He told the UNO, “It should not happen that the polling centres and ballot boxes have already been taken over, the perpetrators have gone home and only then you appear at the scene.”
He emphasised that UNO must coordinate effectively with all relevant agencies involved in the electoral process. The CEC stated that any emerging issue must be addressed immediately and proactively, not after the incident has concluded. He instructed that UNO must not bow to any pressure and must remain steadfast in decisions made in accordance with the law.
Nasir Uddin assured that the Election Commission will extend all necessary support to ensure free and fair elections. He further stated that the Commission itself will not yield to any form of pressure and will issue all directives strictly within the framework of existing laws.
Addressing the UNO he added, “Whatever responsibilities you are assigned, you must carry them out fairly, lawfully and impartially. Your conduct must always reflect respect for the rule of law.”
The event was chaired by Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat, Akhtar Ahmed. Special guests included Election Commissioners Brigadier General (Retd.) Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah, Md. Anwarul Islam Sarker, Tahmida Ahmed and Abdur Rahmanel Masud. The Director General of the Election Training Institute, Muhammad Hasanuzzaman, delivered the welcome address.
In his remarks, Brigadier General (Retd.) Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah noted that certain sections of the Representation of the People Order (RPO) and the Election Code of Conduct may undergo amendments, and the UNOs should remain aware of these potential changes.
Election Commissioner Brigadier General (Retd.) Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah briefed the trainees on OCV (Out of Country Voting) for expatriate voters and ICPV (In Country Postal Voting) for election personnel engaged in electoral duties. He informed the participants that the online application for expatriate voters would be opened to the public on 16 November.
Highlighting the pivotal role of Executive Magistrates in the electoral process, Sanaullah stated that efforts to create an appropriate electoral environment must begin immediately. He emphasised that the administration must act impartially and the atmosphere of neutrality must be established well before the election.
Election Commissioner Md. Anwarul Islam urged officials to perform their election duties with courage and integrity. Addressing the UNO he said, “There is no reason to be afraid, as the Election Commission will stand beside officials who act rightly. However, those who deliberately engage in misconduct will face severe consequences.”
He added that, in the event of any clashes or disturbances while maintaining law and order, both parties must be detained immediately and no leniency should be shown. The mobile courts must also function with absolute transparency, ensuring that no allegations of bias could arise.
Anwarul Islam further noted that officials who perform their duties diligently and impartially in the upcoming election would be rewarded for their service.
Election Commissioner Tahmida Ahmed advised election officials not to be overly zealous or excessively daring during election operations. She reminded them that orders from senior authorities should be followed only within appropriate limits.
Tahmida Ahmed remarked, “You must use your own knowledge, wisdom and experience to distinguish between right and wrong and act accordingly.”
Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Mashud underscored that there is no alternative to conducting a fair election. He said, “We are at a critical situation; there is no alternative but to deliver a credible election. Officials must perform their assigned duties accurately and effectively to present an election that earns the confidence of both the public and the international community.”
