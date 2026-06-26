Restraint in parliament, pressure on streets: What is Jamaat's strategy?
For the very first time, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has taken its seat as the main opposition in the National Parliament. However, the party's politics is not confined to the parliament alone. Jamaat is moving forward by focusing on four key areas: criticising the government in parliament, carrying out continuous street programs, expanding its organisational network ahead of local government elections and fighting legal battles in court.
Through this approach, the party aims to build an image of a responsible parliamentary opposition while simultaneously meeting the expectations of its movement-oriented supporters.
Up to the second session of the current parliament, Jamaat has criticised various government decisions, raised objections on several issues and staged four walkouts.
Jamaat’s Members of Parliament (MPs) are regularly delivering speeches on the law and order situation, the budget, economy, education, health, local government, administration and the judicial system. They are also raising demands in parliament for the implementation of the ‘July National Charter’ and the referendum verdict.
Party leaders say that they are prioritising evidence-based criticism and presenting alternative viewpoints. However, some observers believe that the party's lack of experience in parliamentary politics has become evident in some instances since assuming the role of the main opposition. As a result, controversies have emerged regarding the speeches and word choices of some MPs. Specific instances, such as the demand for washing machines, microwave ovens and curtains for allotted flats, as well as referring to an MP’s reference to his living father as a martyr of the Liberation War, have drawn significant criticism.
Speaking to Prothom Alo last week, head of Jamaat’s publicity and media department Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said that 64 out of Jamaat’s 68 MPs are in parliament for the first time and they are playing a strong role in parliament. He admitted, however, that despite being trained on parliamentary norms and rules of procedure, errors in speech and choice of words have appeared in some cases. He added that the party has issued warnings in this regard.
Active on the streets
Despite its active role in parliament, Jamaat has not stepped away from street politics.
Over the past four months since the parliamentary election, the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance has organised at least nine days of protest marches, rallies and leaflet distribution programmes in the capital. Similar programmes have also been held at metropolitan and district levels outside Dhaka.
On 16 May, the alliance launched a series of divisional rallies beginning in the Rajshahi Division. The programme is scheduled to conclude on 25 July, after which the alliance plans to hold a mass rally in Dhaka in October.
The party's primary political agenda is the implementation of the referendum verdict and the incorporation of the July Charter into the constitution. Alongside these, the party is also strongly advocating for the swift holding of local government elections.
During various programs, the party is highlighting issues such as the law and order situation, politicisation of the administration, commodity prices, electricity price hikes, the fuel crisis, corruption, extortion, border killings and the ‘push-in’ issue involving India.
Hamidur Rahman Azad, Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat, told Prothom Alo that the party had raised the demand for local government elections even before the parliamentary polls and continues to stand by that position.
However, he said Jamaat's primary focus is on pressing for the implementation of the July Charter and the referendum verdict. Alongside those demands, the party will continue to raise public-interest issues through its street programmes.
According to multiple party sources, a section of Jamaat activists expected the party to launch an immediate anti-government movement following the election. The leadership, however, believes that under the current political circumstances, maintaining sustained pressure and building public opinion may be more effective than direct confrontation.
Organising the party ahead of local government elections
Political observers believe that local government elections are at the centre of Jamaat-e-Islami’s current political strategy. After emerging as the second-largest party in the national election, the party sees the local polls as an opportunity to further strengthen its organisational base at the grassroot level. This is why its leaders regularly speak about local government elections while also placing emphasis on organisational discipline and leadership development.
Jamaat’s constitution discourages members from expressing interest in positions or nominations. According to Article 72(2) of the party constitution, “Directly or indirectly aspiring to or attempting to secure any position shall be considered a disqualification for being elected or appointed to that position.” In other words, anyone who expresses interest in a party post or election candidacy may be deemed ineligible.
However, party sources say there have been instances of deviation from this principle in various areas following the political changes brought about by the July uprising. Allegations of activities violating party discipline have also surfaced in some places. Jamaat has taken action against several leaders and dissolved two district committees.
Meanwhile, Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General Abdul Halim told Prothom Alo that growing public support for the party has prompted efforts to convert that support into organisational strength through expanded outreach activities. He claimed that support for Jamaat has increased from 5 million people to 25 million. To further expand this support base, the party is considering intensifying its activities, efforts to invite people to join Jamaat. In addition, regular training programmes and workshops are being organised for the party’s Rukon (sworn members), activists and supporters.
Halim admitted that along with the increase in support, lapses in discipline and ethics have been observed in certain areas. He said Jamaat had previously taken organisational action against those who failed to follow party directives and would continue to do so in the future.
Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad said the party plans to further expand internal workshops, organisational tours and various programmes for its leaders and activists in the coming days.
Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, head of Jamaat’s Publicity and Media Department, said the party would adopt an even tougher stance to maintain organisational discipline ahead of local government elections. He told Prothom Alo that because party offices were closed for 16 to 17 years, organizational training activities were severely disrupted, leading to the current lapses in discipline in some areas. Regular training programmes have now been resumed and under no circumstances will Jamaat tolerate activities that violate party discipline.
Focus on the courts as well
Alongside parliament and street politics, Jamaat-e-Islami is also viewing legal battles as part of its political strategy. Several of the party’s candidates have gone to court, alleging irregularities and vote rigging in multiple constituencies during the national election. However, hearings on their petitions have yet to begin.
Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad said that seeking legal recourse over allegations of electoral irregularities is a normal constitutional process. According to him, Jamaat candidates turned to the courts because the election was not conducted fairly.
Discussions with relevant individuals and an analysis of the party’s recent activities suggest that Jamaat’s current strategy has three main objectives. First, to establish an image as a responsible opposition party in parliament. Second, to maintain pressure on the government through programmes on the streets. Third, to further strengthen the organisation in preparation for local government elections and future political realignments.
According to political observers, Jamaat’s biggest test now is how successfully it can balance these two approaches—being restrained in parliament while remaining active on the streets. To play an effective role as an opposition party, the organisation will need to increase its acceptability within parliamentary politics while also meeting the expectations of its movement-oriented supporters. How well it maintains that balance in the new political reality will largely determine its future political trajectory.