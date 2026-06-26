Restraint in parliament, pressure on streets: What is Jamaat's strategy?

Jamaat’s Members of Parliament (MPs) are regularly delivering speeches on the law and order situation, the budget, economy, education, health, local government, administration and the judicial system. They are also raising demands in parliament for the implementation of the ‘July National Charter’ and the referendum verdict.

Party leaders say that they are prioritising evidence-based criticism and presenting alternative viewpoints. However, some observers believe that the party's lack of experience in parliamentary politics has become evident in some instances since assuming the role of the main opposition. As a result, controversies have emerged regarding the speeches and word choices of some MPs. Specific instances, such as the demand for washing machines, microwave ovens and curtains for allotted flats, as well as referring to an MP’s reference to his living father as a martyr of the Liberation War, have drawn significant criticism.

Speaking to Prothom Alo last week, head of Jamaat’s publicity and media department Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said that 64 out of Jamaat’s 68 MPs are in parliament for the first time and they are playing a strong role in parliament. He admitted, however, that despite being trained on parliamentary norms and rules of procedure, errors in speech and choice of words have appeared in some cases. He added that the party has issued warnings in this regard.