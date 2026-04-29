Disinformation through fake images, statements targeting candidates for reserved women’s seats

A photograph was circulated on Facebook with the caption: “Even if there is no Momtaz of the Awami League, a jeans-wearing Momtaz from Jamaat is coming to Parliament…”. The image depicts Mardia Mumtaz wearing jeans. However, the image is fabricated.

Mardia Mumtaz is a nominated candidate of Jamaat-e-Islami for a reserved women’s seat in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament).

She is not alone—similar fabricated images and misleading information are being circulated about other female candidates and aspirants on social media.

This is not an isolated incident. Disinformation campaigns targeting women have been observed previously. Concerned individuals warn that such trends risk pushing women out of public life, which is deeply troubling.