‘No Internet’ at BNP rally in Naya Paltan

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists are complaining that they are not getting any internet service on their cellphones at the Naya Paltan area in the capital on Wednesday.
BNP has called for a rally at Naya Paltan on Wednesday where they will declare their one-point movement to oust the government from power.
Thousands of BNP activists have gathered at Naya Paltan to take part in the rally. The BNP activists have gathered on the street in front of the BNP office in Naya Paltan, which has stopped all traffic on that road.
A number of BNP activists in Naya Paltan told Prothom Alo at 12:30pm that they are not getting any internet service. That’s why they are unable to post updates of the rally on social media.
This correspondent also didn’t get any internet service in the Naya Paltan area and had to go the Kakrail intersection adjacent to the Kakrail Catholic Church to file this report.