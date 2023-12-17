AL relinquishes 26 seats to JaPa, 6 to allies

The governing Awami League has withdrawn its candidates from 26 constituencies for the Jatiya Party and six seats for the members of the 14-party alliance.
AL sent a letter to the election commission (EC) on Sunday afternoon saying that the party will not have any candidate for the 32 constituencies.
Biplab Barua, Office Secretary to the governing party carried the letter to the EC office, Nirbachan Bhaban, in the capital’s Agargaon area.
Coming out of the EC office, he told newspersons that all the candidates of the 14-party alliance will contest the election with “boat”, the electoral symbol of the Awami League.
The Awami League candidates of the seats, relinquished to the Jatiya Party, have withdrawn their candidature, he informed the media.
