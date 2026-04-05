BNP’s stance on reforms: Some critical, some pending
The implementation of reforms in line with the July National Charter, the future of several key ordinances issued by the interim government, and the process of constitutional reform, all together have now placed the role of the BNP at the center of political discussions. Due to its parliamentary majority, almost all decisions related to reforms depend on the party. In this situation, some are sharply criticising the BNP’s role, some are warning, while others prefer to wait and see a little longer.
Among parties outside the main ones represented in parliament, many are doubtful about the future of the reform process. Some believe the BNP’s current position could return the country to constitutional authoritarianism. According to this group, BNP’s past statements and current stance on fundamental reforms are contradictory. Some are calling the BNP’s position anti-people. However, others prefer to observe further and take more time to understand the government’s role.
Leaders of various parties outside parliament think that BNP’s questioning of the July Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order, 2025 has made the implementation of the July Charter uncertain. They are also criticising the failure to approve in parliament several ordinances enacted during the interim government—such as the Human Rights Commission Ordinance, the Anti-Enforced Disappearance Ordinance, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Ordinance—as well as the cancellation of ordinances related to Supreme Court judge appointments and the establishment of an independent secretariat.
During the 18 months of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, 133 ordinances were issued. According to the constitution, these ordinances were presented in the first session of the 13th parliament (on 12 March). Any ordinance not approved by parliament by 10 April will lapse. After scrutiny, a special parliamentary committee recommended approval of 117 ordinances. Of the remaining 20, it recommended repealing 4 and not immediately placing 16 as bills in parliament. Instead, those 16 are to be further reviewed and strengthened before being reintroduced. In effect, these 20 ordinances are set to lapse.
These include one related to Supreme Court judge appointments, two on the Supreme Court Secretariat, three on the National Human Rights Commission, two on preventing enforced disappearances, and one concerning the ACC.
Leaders of various parties say that the aspiration for reforms that emerged through the July mass uprising led to the formation of several national reform commissions and later a National Consensus Commission. Many parties even signed the July National Charter formulated through discussions. The main goal was to prevent the re-emergence of an authoritarian system like that of Sheikh Hasina’s government. But the BNP’s current stance is causing the reform process to stumble. If reforms ultimately become uncertain, the situation may revert to its previous state.
Leaders of some parties believe the BNP may undertake superficial reforms under public pressure, but these would not bring any fundamental change to the state’s power structure.
‘Turning its back on reform’
Rastra Sanskar Andolan President Hasnat Kaiyum, criticised the BNP government’s position on reforms. According to him, the general understanding that emerged from the July uprising regarding public interest, people’s rights, and changing authoritarian structures has been abandoned by the BNP. He described this as the BNP “turning its back on reform.” He also claimed it represents a retreat from the party’s own declared 31-point agenda.
He told Prothom Alo, “The BNP supported a referendum before the election, but on the day of taking oath in parliament after the election, they backed away from that position. They are retreating every day. Since the BNP has come through a long struggle facing attacks, cases, and repression, we hope they will come out of this position.”
AB Party chairman Mojibur Rahman Manju believes the BNP is moving toward one-party rule. This leader of the AB Party, an ally in the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance, told Prothom Alo that the BNP is running the government using its parliamentary majority while questioning the referendum. If the BNP ultimately fails to keep its promises, there will be no alternative but a strong movement.
Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis has two MPs in the current parliament. Its Ameer, Maulana Mamunul Haque, who narrowly lost the election, could not enter parliament. At a party meeting in Dhaka yesterday, he said the BNP does not want constitutional reform but instead aims to introduce some amendments and emerge in a more dangerous authoritarian form.
Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Biplobi Workers Party—an ally of the BNP alliance—said at a party meeting in Dhaka last Friday that the BNP had formally campaigned in favor of a referendum before the election. Therefore, the BNP government has political and moral responsibility to implement the referendum’s verdict. Rejecting that verdict would not be realistic.
‘This is not right direction’
Islami Andolon Bangladesh, led by the Charmonai Pir, contested the 13th parliamentary election independently after leaving the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance. The party has one MP in the current parliament.
Since the election, Islami Andolon has consistently expressed its stance in favor of reforms. The party’s Joint Secretary General and spokesperson, Gazi Ataur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that the path the BNP is taking on reforms is not correct. He said the party is moving away from many commitments it signed in the July Charter.
He added that although they have repeatedly warned the government, they do not want to take to the streets against it right now and prefer to observe the situation further.
Ganosamhati ‘optimistic’, CPB not in a hurry
Ganosamhati Andolon, which contested the election as part of the BNP alliance, believes the BNP will implement reforms. The party’s recently former chief coordinator, Zonayed Saki, won the election and also secured a place in the cabinet.
Executive Coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel told Prothom Alo, “We believe that the fundamental reforms agreed upon in the July National Charter must be implemented. We think the BNP will carry them out. We hope this will happen in the current parliament.”
Although supporting fundamental reforms, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) says it is “not in a hurry like Jamaat or NCP.”
General Secretary Abdullah Kafi Ratan told Prothom Alo that it will become clearer what the BNP truly wants after the current parliamentary session ends. The CPB wants to wait a bit longer.
He added, “Over the past 54 years, the situation we have been in makes certain fundamental reforms extremely necessary. If the BNP does not implement those reforms, it will be identified as anti-people.”
All eyes on the BNP
From tomorrow (Monday), parliament will begin the process of approving ordinances enacted by the interim government. Alongside those being approved, the four to be repealed will also be presented as bills. After ministers introduce the bills, opposition MPs will have the opportunity to propose amendments and discuss them—but whether those amendments are accepted depends entirely on the government’s discretion. This is because the ruling BNP has enough majority in parliament to pass any law, even constitutional amendments.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP, and other parties from the 11-party alliance have taken to street protests, saying they found no remedy in parliament regarding constitutional reform. They held a demonstration yesterday at the north gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka. At the rally, Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer ATM Azharul Islam said the BNP wants to concentrate all power in one person in a fascist manner similar to the Awami League.
On the same day, NCP Convener Nahid Islam told journalists that after securing a two-thirds majority in the election, the BNP is disregarding everything. He said the party is not accepting the referendum’s public mandate and is offering new excuses and proposals.
However, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said at a rally in Habiganj yesterday that some political parties are trying to mislead the public. He said, “Those who claim the BNP does not want reform are distorting the truth. We want reform, and we will implement it.”
Overall, three issues—the implementation of the July National Charter, the constitutional reform process, and the future of key ordinances issued by the interim government—have now converged. With its parliamentary majority, the BNP holds the decisive power on these matters. As a result, all political parties are now looking toward the BNP regarding the implementation of reforms.