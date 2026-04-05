BNP’s stance on reforms: Some critical, some pending

The implementation of reforms in line with the July National Charter, the future of several key ordinances issued by the interim government, and the process of constitutional reform, all together have now placed the role of the BNP at the center of political discussions. Due to its parliamentary majority, almost all decisions related to reforms depend on the party. In this situation, some are sharply criticising the BNP’s role, some are warning, while others prefer to wait and see a little longer.

Among parties outside the main ones represented in parliament, many are doubtful about the future of the reform process. Some believe the BNP’s current position could return the country to constitutional authoritarianism. According to this group, BNP’s past statements and current stance on fundamental reforms are contradictory. Some are calling the BNP’s position anti-people. However, others prefer to observe further and take more time to understand the government’s role.

Leaders of various parties outside parliament think that BNP’s questioning of the July Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order, 2025 has made the implementation of the July Charter uncertain. They are also criticising the failure to approve in parliament several ordinances enacted during the interim government—such as the Human Rights Commission Ordinance, the Anti-Enforced Disappearance Ordinance, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Ordinance—as well as the cancellation of ordinances related to Supreme Court judge appointments and the establishment of an independent secretariat.

During the 18 months of the interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, 133 ordinances were issued. According to the constitution, these ordinances were presented in the first session of the 13th parliament (on 12 March). Any ordinance not approved by parliament by 10 April will lapse. After scrutiny, a special parliamentary committee recommended approval of 117 ordinances. Of the remaining 20, it recommended repealing 4 and not immediately placing 16 as bills in parliament. Instead, those 16 are to be further reviewed and strengthened before being reintroduced. In effect, these 20 ordinances are set to lapse.

These include one related to Supreme Court judge appointments, two on the Supreme Court Secretariat, three on the National Human Rights Commission, two on preventing enforced disappearances, and one concerning the ACC.