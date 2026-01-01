132 cases pending against 15 BNP candidates in Chattogram

Affidavits submitted to the Election Commission show that 132 criminal cases remain pending against 15 Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) candidates contesting constituencies in Chattogram in the 13th national parliamentary election.

Former BNP joint secretary general Aslam Chowdhury first contested a national election in 2008, when he had no cases filed against him. Since then, 132 cases were filed in his name. Of those, 80 remain pending, while he has been acquitted or discharged in 52 cases.

Aslam Chowdhury is not alone. Most BNP candidates nominated in Chattogram faced multiple cases, the majority of which were filed during the tenure of the Awami League government that was ousted in the student-led mass uprising of 5 August, 2024.

BNP has nominated 17 candidates for Chattogram’s 16 constituencies. Of them, only Sayeed Al Noman, son of late BNP vice-chairman Abdullah Al Noman and candidate in Chattogram-10, and Mostafa Kamal Pasha, an executive committee member contesting Chattogram-3 (Sandwip), reported no cases in their current affidavits.