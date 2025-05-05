Khaleda Zia arrives at London’s Heathrow Airport to leave for Dhaka
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia is leaving London for Dhaka on Monday after staying in England’s capital for four months for medical treatment.
A car carrying Khaleda Zia from her elder son Tarique Rahman’s residence at Kingston arrived at the VIP gate of terminal 4 of the Heathrow Airport at 2:20 pm local time.
A special flight (air ambulance) facilitated by the emir of Qatar, carrying Khaleda, was scheduled to leave the UK at 4:10 pm local time. She is expected to land in Dhaka on Tuesday after a short stopover in Qatar.
Meanwhile, leaders and activists of BNP, carrying posters and banners from different cities across the UK gathered at the Heathrow Airport to see off Khaleda.
Khaleda Zia left Dhaka for the UK on 7 January for a better treatment. She was be accompanied by her late younger son Arafat Rahman Koko's wife Syeda Sharmila Rahman Sithi and her long-serving maid Fatema.
Khaleda Zia received treatment at the private specialised hospital, The London Clinic, in London, under the supervision of a medical board led by John Patrick Kennedy.