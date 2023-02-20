Ranga 'cheated many Rangpur people' out of millions of taka

Rangpur-1 constituency’s member of parliament and opposition chief whip in parliament Mashiur Rahman (Ranga) had a close relation with Rangpur Rampura’s transport worker Abu Bakkar Siddique for four decades. But no love is lost among them.

Abu Bakkar said he discussed with Mashiur Rahman Ranga when he was state minister for rural development and cooperatives back in 2015 about employing his (Abu Bakkar’s) nephew as upazila cooperative officer.

Ranga’s wife Rakiba Nasrin took Tk 600,000 in advance from Abu Bakkar assuring him of managing the job.

During the same time, Abu Bakkar also provides Tk 500,000 in advance for employing his niece Afsana Sharmin as assistant treasurer in Palli Sanchay Bank.

None of them got the jobs and Abu Bakkar did not get the money back.

This correspondent talked with Abu Bakkar at his home on 24 January. He went several times to Ranga’s houses in Dhaka and Rangpur in last five years. Ranga and his wife assured them of returning the money on several occasions. Meanwhile, Ranga’s wife Rakiba Nasrin passed away in February last year.

Abu Bakkar said he wanted the money back visiting Ranga several times after Rakiba Nasrin’s death. Four leaders of Rangpur transport owners association also discussed the matter with Ranga at Rangpur district transport owner association’s office six months ago.

Ranga is the general secretary of Rangpur District Transport Owners Association. Aftab Uz Zaman, joint secretary of the association, testified the veracity of Abu Bakkar’s claim to Prothom Alo on 29 January. He said Ranga wanted to give back Tk 500,000 to Abu Bakkar. But the matter did not see any headway as Ranga expelled from Jatiya Party.