RUCSU election: 9 panels remain in battle

A total of nine panels have so far been announced to contest the upcoming elections to the Rajshahi University Central Students' Union (RUCSU), Hall Councils, and Student Representatives to the Senate, scheduled to be held on 25 September.

Of the nine panels, six are supported by political parties, one is led by three former coordinators of the anti-discrimination students' movement, while the remaining two are independent.

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has announced a 23-member panel for the polls. Similarly, Sammilita Shikkharthi Jote has also announced a 23-member panel.

According to RU sources, the nine panels - JCD , Sammilita Shikkharthi Jote , Sarbajanin , Shikkharthi Sangsad , Adhipatyabirodhi Oikya , Gonotantrik Shikkharthi Parishad, RUCSU for Radical Change Sachetan Shikkharthi Sangsad, Aprotirodhya-24, and Swatantra Shikkharthi Jote.