Election without level playing field not acceptable: Jamaat secretary
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar has expressed doubts about the role of the interim government in the national parliament elections.
He said, "The people are still in doubt about the role of the government. That is why I am saying, there is no level playing field. We cannot accept the elections in this situation."
Mia Golam Parwar made the remarks while speaking to newspersons after visiting the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital ahead of Jamaat’s national rally, scheduled to be held on 19 July.
In response to a question, he said Jamaat never gave any statement regarding deferring the national polls.
He said, “We never issued any statement regarding delaying the national elections or not taking part in it. Our ameer has already said that we want elections. But that poll should not be just a cursory one. And this just another poll refers to an election under a biased administration or an election mired in irregularities where the administration will coerce, polling centres will be occupied for election engineering. Our ameer said we want polls, but we won’t allow any such polls to be held in the country. We will not accept those who will take part in that unfair poll.”
The Jamaat secretary general also urged people from all walks of life to take part in their upcoming national rally.
He said the rally will be held to press their seven-point demand which includes ensuring level playing field, fair election under PR (proportional representation) system and trial over crimes against humanity during the July uprising.
According to him the party will also raise the demand for the declaration of the July charter and its implementation from the rally. Besides, Jamaat is going to raise several other demands, including local government elections before the national polls.
Mia Golam Parwar was accompanied by Jamaat assistant secretary general Abdul Halim, Ehsanul Mahbub Jubayer, Moazzem Hossain Helal, publicity secretary Matiur Rahman Akanda, Dhaka south city Jamaat ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul, secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud, Dhaka north city Jamaat secretary Rezaul Karim, Islami Chhatra Shibir secretary general Nurul Islam Saddam.