Election without level playing field not acceptable: Jamaat secretary

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar has expressed doubts about the role of the interim government in the national parliament elections.

He said, "The people are still in doubt about the role of the government. That is why I am saying, there is no level playing field. We cannot accept the elections in this situation."

Mia Golam Parwar made the remarks while speaking to newspersons after visiting the Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital ahead of Jamaat’s national rally, scheduled to be held on 19 July.