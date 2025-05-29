Democracy is being obstructed in every step: Khaleda Zia

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has said that the journey of democracy in the country is being obstructed at every step.

She made this comment during a discussion meeting organised to mark the 44th martyrdom anniversary of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman.

The event was held today, Thursday, at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium in Ramna, Dhaka, where Khaleda Zia was the chief guest. A pre-recorded speech by the former Prime Minister was played during the event.

In her speech, Khaleda Zia said, “The uninterrupted march of the democracy for which Ziaur Rahman sacrificed his life is now being hindered at every step. I hope we will soon witness the re-establishment of democracy in Bangladesh.”