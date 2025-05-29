Democracy is being obstructed in every step: Khaleda Zia
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has said that the journey of democracy in the country is being obstructed at every step.
She made this comment during a discussion meeting organised to mark the 44th martyrdom anniversary of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman.
The event was held today, Thursday, at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium in Ramna, Dhaka, where Khaleda Zia was the chief guest. A pre-recorded speech by the former Prime Minister was played during the event.
In her speech, Khaleda Zia said, “The uninterrupted march of the democracy for which Ziaur Rahman sacrificed his life is now being hindered at every step. I hope we will soon witness the re-establishment of democracy in Bangladesh.”
The BNP Chairperson added, “Let the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zia renew our commitment to restore democracy.”
She called upon BNP leaders, activists, and citizens across the country to move forward in an organised manner toward the goal of reinstating democracy.
Khaleda Zia also said, “Remember, we must honour Shaheed Zia by implementing the politics he left behind—politics for democracy and development for all, which will resolve all national issues. We pray for the forgiveness of his soul.”
Tarique Rahman, the BNP’s Acting Chairman, joined the discussion virtually and participated as the key speaker. The event was presided over virtually by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Other speakers included the party’s Standing Committee members Moyeen Khan, Major (Retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Salahuddin Ahmed, and economist and political analyst Professor Mahbub Ullah, among others.