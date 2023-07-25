Case details almost same, only accused are different

The cases in question took place in two separate upazilas. However, the case statements for both incidents bear striking resemblance, with only variations in the names of the accused and the timing.

Both plaintiffs, who are leaders of the local Jubo League and Chhatra League, reported hearing a loud explosion of a cocktail and witnessing flames from a petrol bomb.

They also claimed to have heard similar anti-government slogans during the events.

These cases were filed within a span of seven days in July. BNP leaders assert that these are ‘fictitious cases’ and merely aimed at harassing them. Local residents and witnesses state that they have no knowledge of any such incidents.

Moreover, a similar case has been filed in Begumganj, Noakhali district, where 56 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations were accused, along with 350 unidentified individuals.

Before the 2018 national elections, numerous such cases across the country were filed with the police as plaintiffs. From January to 15 December of that year, 232 cases of sabotage were filed in 32 police stations across Chattogram city and district.