Khaleda Zia’s health condition very critical: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s health condition is very critical, party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday.
Mentioning that Khaleda Zia has been hospitalised for two days, he said, “Last night, the physicians told us that her condition is very critical.”
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks at a doa mahfil at Naya Paltan Jam-e-Masjid today, Friday. BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was also present at that time.
BNP arranged the doa mahfil at mosques across the country today, seeking Khaleda Zia’s recovery.
At the Naya Paltan mosque, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Khaleda Zia has made the greatest contribution to the democratic transition of this country. She fought, struggled, endured imprisonment, and faced persecution to establish democracy. Recently she was hospitalised due to illness. As you know, she has again been admitted to Evercare Hospital for the last two days. That is why, on behalf of our party, we have asked people across the country to offer doa after Jumma for our leader, the mother of democracy, Khaleda Zia.”
The BNP secretary general added, “May Allah restore her health. May she return to the people in good condition and continue working for the nation.”
Leaders and activists from various BNP wings and affiliated organisations joined the prayer gathering at Naya Paltan Jam-e-Masjid.
Khaleda Zia, 79, has long been suffering from heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, liver cirrhosis, kidney complications, and other severe health issues.
Last Sunday, she experienced breathing problems and was rushed to Evercare Hospital. Physicians later said she had developed infections in her heart and lungs.
Khaleda Zia travelled to London on 7 January for advanced treatment. After spending 117 days there, she returned to Bangladesh on 6 May. Since then, she has had to visit the hospital multiple times due to recurring health complications.