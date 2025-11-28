Khaleda Zia’s health condition very critical: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks at a doa mahfil at Naya Paltan Jam-e-Masjid today, Friday. BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was also present at that time.

BNP arranged the doa mahfil at mosques across the country today, seeking Khaleda Zia’s recovery.

At the Naya Paltan mosque, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Khaleda Zia has made the greatest contribution to the democratic transition of this country. She fought, struggled, endured imprisonment, and faced persecution to establish democracy. Recently she was hospitalised due to illness. As you know, she has again been admitted to Evercare Hospital for the last two days. That is why, on behalf of our party, we have asked people across the country to offer doa after Jumma for our leader, the mother of democracy, Khaleda Zia.”