Gazipur city polls held in free and fair manner: EC

Expressing satisfactory over the Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) polls held Thursday, election commissioner Md Alamgir said the election was held in free, fair and peaceful manner.

"As per the information we received from the law enforcement agencies and our observers, the election was peaceful and fair," he told a press conference at the election commission (EC) Secretariat here at around 5:30 pm after ending of the voting of the GCC polls.

According to the information received by EC, the election commissioner said the voter turnout was about 50 per cent.