BNP announces program to march in all unions on 11 Feb

As part of the party’s move to involve people at the grassroots in their ongoing anti-government movement, BNP has announced a program to march in all unions across the country on February 11 to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government, reports UNB.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement while addressing a rally in front of the party’s Nayapaltan central office on Saturday.

“Our program this time will be at the union level. We’ll march at the union level across the country on 11 February (Saturday), as part of the simultaneous movement to protest against the increase in prices of daily necessities, including gas electricity, rice and lentils and for the restoration of democracy, the resignation of the government and implementation of our 10-point demand,” he said.