Withdrawal of two textbooks is bad omen for all

The withdrawal of two textbooks for the sixth and seventh grades based on the new curriculum is bad omen for all.

Eminent citizens made the remark at a roundtable at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

‘Samajik Pratirodh Committee’ organised the roundtable titled ‘let the propaganda against science-based, non-communal, humane and equity-based curriculum be stopped’.

Eminent citizens said the entire society, politics and culture are passing through a period of communalisation now ands such a situation has emerged due to the patronisation of fundamentalists.

However, instead of being concerned about this, the government is patronising this, they added.