BNP leader Ruhul Quddus Talukdar detained

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police allegedly detained the BNP central organising secretary and former minister Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu on Tuesday night.
The BNP said a team of people identified as DB members picked up Ruhul Quddus Talukdar from his residence in Gulshan at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.
BNP chairperson’s media wing member Shamsuddin Dider said Ruhul Quddus Talukdar was taken to the DB office on Minto Road. Ruhul's wife and several others were staying in front of the DB office, he said adding that the BNP leader is currently on bail in all cases he faces.
However, neither the Detective Branch nor the Dhaka Metropolitan Police made any official statement on the detention.
A DB official on condition of anonymity told Prothom Alo at around 12:15 am on Wednesday, “A DB team detained Ruhul Quddus Talukdar Dulu and took him to the DB office on the Minto Road. Police are quizzing him and media will be briefed on Wednesday.”
Dhaka Metropolitan Police's media wing deputy commissioner Faruk Hossain said he was not aware of the detention, and the DB did not inform the DMP media wing about it either.