EC backs from decision to verify party registration conditions

The election commission (EC) has decided to backtrack from its earlier decision to verify whether the political parties have been abiding by the conditions mentioned during registration. Earlier, the EC decided to check the matter before the coming parliamentary elections. The decision was taken apprehending that the move might create unwarranted debate, said sources from the EC.
Kazi Habibul Awal's election commission in September last year announced its plan of action in the run-up to the 12th parliamentary elections. The EC spoke about the required conditions for any new political party to get registration and about scrutinising whether the registered parties were fulfilling the conditions. It also said about continuing the registration process of new political parties.
Though the EC made a formal announcement in this regard, the election overseeing body has not issued any formal statement regarding backtracking from the earlier position. However, two election commissioners confirmed the new decision to Prothom Alo. But they declined making any formal comment in this regard.
Other sources from the EC said the decision to scrap auditing was taken based on votes of the majority number of election commissioners. However, the registration process of new political parties will continue though it has backtracked from auditing the registered political parties.
The EC gives registration to the political parties as per the power it was endowed with by the Representation of the People Order (RPO). Currently, there are 39 registered political parties in Bangladesh. Besides, the EC has decided to give registration to Trinamool BNP as per a court order.
Though there are rules that the student and workers’ bodies cannot be kept as associate organisations and no branch can be opened abroad, the political parties are not abiding by them
Any political party is given registration if it fulfils any of three conditions. The conditions are: winning in a seat competing under a party symbol in at least one parliamentary election since Bangladesh achieved independence; a party candidate has to get five per cent of votes cast in any seat; a central committee with a central office, effective district offices at at least one third administrative districts, offices at 100 upazilas with at least 200 enlisted members at each of them.
Besides these conditions, the law mentioned selecting committees at all levels, ensuring 33 per cent female representatives in the committees at all levels, not keeping associate bodies of students and workers and preparing a panel of candidates based on voting in the grassroots level for different elections.
No push to abide by conditions
EC sources said none of the larger political parties could so far ensure 33 per cent female representatives. On the one hand, it requires time to verify whether the parties have been following all the conditions, at the same time, it might create unwarranted debate if the EC takes steps to cancel any party’s registration before the parliamentary elections. Considering these issues the EC has decided for now not to implement its decision of verifying whether the parties have been abiding by the conditions.
Earlier, KM Nurul Huda commission verified whether the political parties have been abiding by the conditions. The EC then cancelled the registration of Oikyabadhya Nagorik Andolan before the parliamentary elections in 2018 and then Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) in 2020 and Jatiya Ganotantrik Party (JAGPA) in 2021 mentioning that the parties did not abide by the conditions. The court announced the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami illegal in 2013. Based on the court order the EC issued a gazette notification cancelling the registration of Jamaat-e-Islami in 2018.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Badiul Alam Majumder, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) said, “The objective of registration of political parties was to bring about some order and discipline. But many parties are not abiding by the rules. Though there are rules that the student and workers’ bodies cannot be kept as associate organisations and no branch can be opened abroad, the political parties are not abiding by these rules. Even the conditions like consulting the grassroots leadership in selecting candidates or ensuring female leadership, are also being overlooked.”
He said the EC should look into these issues. The EC is backtracking now after announcing the plan to verify whether the political parties are abiding by the conditions or not. Why did it announce the plan then?
* The report was originally published in the print edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza