EC backs from decision to verify party registration conditions

Though the EC made a formal announcement in this regard, the election overseeing body has not issued any formal statement regarding backtracking from the earlier position. However, two election commissioners confirmed the new decision to Prothom Alo. But they declined making any formal comment in this regard.

Other sources from the EC said the decision to scrap auditing was taken based on votes of the majority number of election commissioners. However, the registration process of new political parties will continue though it has backtracked from auditing the registered political parties.

The EC gives registration to the political parties as per the power it was endowed with by the Representation of the People Order (RPO). Currently, there are 39 registered political parties in Bangladesh. Besides, the EC has decided to give registration to Trinamool BNP as per a court order.