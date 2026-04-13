Opposition movement has already begun, will return home with success: Shafiqur Rahman

Opposition leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has stated that a nationwide movement demanding the implementation of reforms in line with the July Charter has already commenced,

He also vowed that the opposition will only return home after ensuring its success.

“A movement is now underway across the country. The question is not whether it will begin—it has already begun. Now, step by step, it must be driven towards success,” he said.

He made these remarks at a seminar held at the Muktijoddha Hall auditorium of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in Kakrail, Dhaka on Monday.

The seminar, titled “Government against the referendum verdict: The nation at a crossroads”, was organised by the 11-party alliance.

Shafiqur Rahman warned that the opposition would return home only after achieving success in the street movement, calling upon the public to stand beside them.