Opposition movement has already begun, will return home with success: Shafiqur Rahman
Opposition leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman has stated that a nationwide movement demanding the implementation of reforms in line with the July Charter has already commenced,
He also vowed that the opposition will only return home after ensuring its success.
“A movement is now underway across the country. The question is not whether it will begin—it has already begun. Now, step by step, it must be driven towards success,” he said.
He made these remarks at a seminar held at the Muktijoddha Hall auditorium of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in Kakrail, Dhaka on Monday.
The seminar, titled “Government against the referendum verdict: The nation at a crossroads”, was organised by the 11-party alliance.
Shafiqur Rahman warned that the opposition would return home only after achieving success in the street movement, calling upon the public to stand beside them.
Referring to the current Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, the Chief Whip, ministers, and Members of Parliament, he described them as products of the July mass uprising.
“If July exists, we exist; if July exists, the government exists; if July exists, the opposition exists—without July, nothing exists. The government will not be able to survive by taking a position against July, Insha’Allah. The aspirations of July will be realised, Insha’Allah, through the verdict of the referendum,” he stated.
The opposition leader further remarked, “When we observe movements within Parliament, a question arises: who is pulling the strings? The nation understands from where those strings are being pulled… where the spool of that kite lies. It is from there that everything is being manipulated. That is why instability persists. At one time, referendums are declared forbidden; at another, they are not—half permitted, so to speak.”
Commenting on parliamentary proceedings, the Jamaat Ameer said attempts had been made to suppress their voice. “We, too, have continued in equal measure, Alhamdulillah. Whether we are given opportunities or not, we have not remained silent.”
He added that his party was not participating in Parliament to enjoy its privileges. “There are many privileges—we will willingly forgo them. We will only accept what we cannot avoid, what we are compelled to take. Our eyes and hands will not extend towards anything unlawful.”
Shafiqur Rahman stated that the opposition would remain in Parliament for as long as necessary to fight for rights. Once there is nothing further to be achieved, they would withdraw. However, he asserted that no one’s “zamindari” would be tolerated in Parliament.
“We do not want our children to become anyone’s subordinates, nor will we tolerate any form of dynasty imposed upon the nation as fascism. This vicious cycle of politics must be broken,” he said.
Alleging that a “dark shadow of fascism” is visible in Parliament, he noted that in the past, the current ruling party had been subjected to disparaging remarks, and now some of its members were directing similar language at the opposition.
“They must restrain their tongues. The country that emerged through the July struggle is not afraid of intimidation. The fate of those who behaved in such a manner in the past is evident. If wrongdoing continues, the consequences will be even more severe,” Shafiqur Rahman warned.
Referring to developments in Islami Bank, the Jamaat Ameer claimed that a new “uprising” had begun within the institution.
He warned that if a bank which alone accounts for “32 per cent of the country’s remittance inflow” is undermined, the national economy would be pushed towards destruction.
“I warn you—do not politicise this. If you do that, the people will not spare you. The true owners of the banks are the people of this country. I call upon them: awake, raise your voice, expose their ugly faces before the nation. Stop this—it must be stopped.”
He further stated that the opposition seeks not merely a change in political leadership, but a transformation of political culture. “Wherever there is malpractice—whether in banking, the economy, culture, education, or the legal system—we will not sit idly by. We will stand with the people and confront it together, Insha’Allah.”
‘BNP has gone back on its word’
Addressing the seminar, the Opposition Chief Whip and Convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Nahid Islam, alleged that the verdict of the referendum is now being denied.
He accused the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) of creating an artificial conflict between the July Charter and the July Order.
“They say they will implement the July Charter in letter and spirit, but claim the July Order is illegitimate. Yet it was on the basis of that very order that the referendum was held,” he said.
Arguing that fundamental reforms cannot be achieved solely through constitutional amendments, Nahid Islam proposed the creation of a Constitutional Reform Council by granting structural authority to Parliament. “This is the pathway for implementing the July Charter,” he added, noting that the matter had already been discussed within the consensus commission.
The NCP Convener further alleged that the (current) Home Minister and those who had represented the (incumbent) Prime Minister in the consensus commission, had gone back on their commitments, effectively disregarding the referendum verdict.
Nahid Islam also remarked that despite 16 years of struggle for state reform and extensive discussions during the interim government’s tenure, the nation now finds itself revisiting the same issues and preparing once again for movement.
“The BNP has dragged the nation into this crisis and must bear its consequences. Those consequences will not be easy,” he warned.
‘Sheikh Hasina’s ghost possesses the government’
In his address as chair, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Mamunul Haque claimed that the current government is “possessed by the ghost of Sheikh Hasina.”
“After Sheikh Hasina’s departure, that ghost has now taken hold of the BNP government. The ghost is about humiliating the people. Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule can be summarised as a period of mocking and insulting the public,” he said.
He alleged that Parliament is now being used to portray the entire nation as ignorant.
Referring to a statement made by an MP suggesting that people had voted in the referendum without understanding, Mamunul Haqie said, “He seeks to act as a teacher, lecturing both MPs and the public on the Constitution. There must be limits to arrogance. Once seated in power, people begin to see the public as insignificant. The BNP appears to view the people as mice and themselves as lions.”
Citing global precedents, Mamunul Haque stated that there is no example in world history of disregarding a referendum.
He cautioned that the BNP should not consign itself to the “dustbin of history” by setting such a precedent. “This is our final goodwill message. If further words are necessary, they will be spoken in the street movements; we will confront them on the streets,” he warned.
Other speakers
Speaking as a special guest, Secretary General of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Mia Golam Porwar, said that despite having significant time remaining in its tenure, the BNP is already drifting towards authoritarian governance.
He urged the party to learn from history.
Other special guests included Oli Ahmad of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), political scientist Dilara Chowdhury, and Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman. The keynote was presented by lawyer Shishir Monir.
Additional speakers included human rights activist Ruby Amatullah; Vice-Chancellor of Manarat International University Professor Abdur Rob; Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran; Secretary General of Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party Musa Bin Izhar; Ameer of Jamaat’s Dhaka South unit Nurul Islam Bulbul; Joint Secretary General of Khelafat Majlis Mustafizur Rahman; AB Party Joint General Secretary Sani Abdul Haque; NCP Joint Convenor Sarwar Tushar; lawyers Shahriar Kabir and Belayet Hossain; spokesperson of JAGPA Rashed Prodhan; and Chairman of Bangladesh Development Party Anwarul Islam, among others.
Jamaat central executive council member Mobarak Hossain, Dhaka North Secretary Rezaul Karim, and Dhaka South Assistant Secretary Delwar Hossain moderated the seminar.