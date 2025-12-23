BNP leaves Brahmanbaria-2 to Jamiat; Rumeen, two other BNP leaders to contest as independents

At least four aspirants had long been active in the field seeking the BNP nomination for this seat. Among them, Rumeen Farhana, SN Tarun Dey—Secretary General of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front and a member of the district BNP—and district BNP member Akhtar Hossain have announced that they will run as independent candidates.

Rumeen Farhana has been active in the field for a long time to contest from this constituency. Almost every week, she visits the area, carrying out door-to-door campaigning and taking part in various social events. Her supporters claim that she enjoys strong popularity among grassroots party leaders and activists, general voters, and women voters.

Rumeen Farhana told Prothom Alo on Tuesday that party leaders and activists would collect nomination papers on her behalf on Wednesday. Other two BNP leaders, SN Tarun and Akhtar Hossain, also told Prothom Alo that they would collect nomination papers.

Upazila Jubo Dal Member Secretary Md Nur Alam expressed concern that if Rumeen and the two other party leaders contest as independents, the seat could slip out of the BNP’s hands. He said, “If the alliance candidate contests here with the Date Palm Tree symbol, they will get around 20,000 votes. After consulting with party leaders and activists, we will decide whom we will support.”