No ‘level playing field’ yet, several advisers’ roles questionable: Golam Porwar
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Porwar has alleged that a “level playing field” has not yet been ensured ahead of the upcoming national election, holding some advisers to the interim government responsible for the situation.
Speaking after Friday prayers at a rally in front of the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka, Porwar also questioned the role of the administration.
The rally was organised by the north and south city units of Jamaat-e-Islami as part of the party’s campaign to press home its five-point demand.
Golam Porwar alleged there have been attempts to influence the electoral process by appointing officials aligned with certain political interests.
“The attempt to manipulate the election continues by favouring particular parties, bowing to pressure, and selectively appointing preferred individuals in administrative positions. The roles of OC, DC, UNO, and bureaucrats and even several advisers in the interim government remain questionable,” he said.
The Jamaat secretary general, however, did not name any of the advisers concerned.
Calling for equal opportunities for all parties, big and small, ahead of the February election, the Jamaat leader reiterated his demand for adopting the proportional representation (PR) system.
“The people are now uniting behind the PR method,” he said. “Others may hold different opinions, but no one has the right to belittle the declared programme of a major political party or mock such an important national issue.”
Golam Porwar urged the interim government and the National Consensus Commission to finalise the PR system before the signing of the July Charter on 15 October.
He also demanded that the PR proposal be included in the charter alongside other reforms agreed upon by political parties, and that the issue be placed in a national referendum.
“If the people support the PR system, all parties must accept it. If the people oppose it, Jamaat will withdraw its demand,” he said.
Claiming that Jamaat had already made “several concessions” in its reform proposals to foster national unity, Porwar added, “To fulfil the dreams of those martyred and injured in the July Uprising, we must build a humane Bangladesh through a free and fair election. No individual or partisan interest should be allowed to derail the efforts for unity.”
He also called for a ban on all 14-party alliance members like that of the Awami League, whom he described as “fascist”.
The Awami League had banned Jamaat before being overthrown in last year’s uprising, while the interim government later lifted restrictions on Jamaat’s activities and imposed a ban on the Awami League’s political operations.
Addressing the rally, Dhaka North Jamaat ameer Muhammad Selim Uddin, without naming any specific party, said, “Some are eager for a quick election but show no willingness to support reforms. They ignore the people’s demands. As politicians, we know what’s happening behind the scenes. Those who oppose the July Revolution and defend the Awami League and its allies are agents of India. Jamaat is ready to wage another uprising against these agents if needed.”
He demanded that a referendum be held by 15 November and the national election by February. “If any quarters inside the government or political parties conspire to sabotage the election, their political careers in Bangladesh will be over,” Selim Uddin warned.
The rally, conducted by Dhaka North Jamaat secretary Muhammad Rezaul Karim, was also addressed by Dhaka South Jamaat secretary Shafiqul Islam Masud.
Following the rally, a procession began from the south gate of Baitul Mukarram around 2:30 pm and concluded at Kakrail.
Participants chanted various slogans in favour of PR and reform, referendum immediately, and Jamaat’s five demands.