No ‘level playing field’ yet, several advisers’ roles questionable: Golam Porwar

Golam Porwar urged the interim government and the National Consensus Commission to finalise the PR system before the signing of the July Charter on 15 October.

He also demanded that the PR proposal be included in the charter alongside other reforms agreed upon by political parties, and that the issue be placed in a national referendum.

“If the people support the PR system, all parties must accept it. If the people oppose it, Jamaat will withdraw its demand,” he said.

Claiming that Jamaat had already made “several concessions” in its reform proposals to foster national unity, Porwar added, “To fulfil the dreams of those martyred and injured in the July Uprising, we must build a humane Bangladesh through a free and fair election. No individual or partisan interest should be allowed to derail the efforts for unity.”

He also called for a ban on all 14-party alliance members like that of the Awami League, whom he described as “fascist”.

The Awami League had banned Jamaat before being overthrown in last year’s uprising, while the interim government later lifted restrictions on Jamaat’s activities and imposed a ban on the Awami League’s political operations.