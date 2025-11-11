‘Don’t sell your dream for a seat’, whom does Nasiruddin refer to?

A Facebook post by Nasiruddin Patwari, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and head of the party’s central election steering committee, has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Many are curious about whom he was referring to in the post.

Nasiruddin Patwari wrote on his verified Facebook page, “Do not sell your dream and flag in exchange for a seat.”

The post sparked widespread discussion right after.

In response, former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Abdul Kader wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, “Leaders of a certain party shout slogans during the day and make loose comments about the BNP, but at night they go knocking on the doors of BNP leaders! The so-called uncompromising leader who blusters in the media, along with his imam, has held three meetings in the past fifteen days at BNP leader Salahuddin’s residence seeking twenty seats, and has so far gone once to Mirza Fakhrul Islam’s house to plead for support.”

As parties prepare for the February elections and discussions on forming alliances are underway, the posts by these two, who were at the forefront of the July uprising, appear to be addressed towards their former comrades.