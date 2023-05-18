30 newspersons ‘confined’ for taking photos of AL, BCL clash

The clash broke out between two factions of Awami League and Bangladesh Chhatra League after a meeting of people’s representatives of the sadar upazila with Abul Khair Abdullah Khokon Serniabat, whom Awami League nominated as the party’s mayoral candidate in Barishal City Corporation election.

The incident happened at the residence of Jubo League joint convener Mahmudul Haque Khan Mamun.

Witnesses said followers of Khokon Serniabat, Awami League leader Shahidul Islam and District Chhatra League vice-president Zobayer Abdullah Jinnah got involved in a dispute over the distribution of packets and giving speeches after a meeting on exchanging views of the AL-backed mayoral candidate. Following this there was a scuffle between the two groups.