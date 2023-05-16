BNP urges voters to boycott five city polls

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called upon the country’s people to boycott the upcoming elections to five city corporations under the current government, reports UNB.
The party’s standing committee at a virtual meeting on Monday urged the voters to not participate in the five city polls to be conducted by the current election commissioner under the Awami League government.
“The meeting feels that the city corporation elections announced by the election commission under the government ahead of the National Assembly elections are motivated,” said a press release signed by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday.
Stating that no election can be neutral, free and fair under the Awami League government, the BNP policymakers said the forthcoming city polls will also be controlled by the government and public opinion will be reflected.
“BNP has decided not to participate in this meaningless election. The BNP National Standing Committee sincerely urges people not to participate in this farcical election,” the press release reads.
The meeting also discussed the issue of bringing all the democratic forces to the field in the ongoing movement of the party.
The elections to five city polls will begin with voting in Gazipur City Corporation on 25 May.
As per the schedules announced by the Election Commission, the voting will be held in Khulna and Barishal on June 12 and in Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.
BNP earlier announced that it would not go to the city elections and the party threatened to expel its leaders in five cities if they participated in the polls.