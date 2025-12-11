The day Tarique Rahman returns, the country will tremble: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the BNP, has stated that the party must secure a full victory in the upcoming election.

The BNP leader mentioned that Tarique Rahman will return to the country very soon.

He said, “The day Tarique Rahman sets foot in Bangladesh, the entire nation would tremble. On that day, the BNP aims to transform the face of Bangladesh.”

He made these remarks on Thursday morning at an event organised by the BNP at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in Farmgate, Dhaka.

The event titled “Plans for building the nation” was held to mark the month of victory and was attended by over a thousand leaders from the BNP’s divisional organisational units.