The day Tarique Rahman returns, the country will tremble: Mirza Fakhrul
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of the BNP, has stated that the party must secure a full victory in the upcoming election.
The BNP leader mentioned that Tarique Rahman will return to the country very soon.
He said, “The day Tarique Rahman sets foot in Bangladesh, the entire nation would tremble. On that day, the BNP aims to transform the face of Bangladesh.”
He made these remarks on Thursday morning at an event organised by the BNP at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in Farmgate, Dhaka.
The event titled “Plans for building the nation” was held to mark the month of victory and was attended by over a thousand leaders from the BNP’s divisional organisational units.
Mirza Fakhrul stated that the party will face numerous obstacles and challenges. “There is an ongoing campaign against the BNP and it will continue. We must overcome everything and stand tall. The BNP has never been defeated and it will not be defeated. The BNP is the party of the people of this country, the party of the liberation war. The party’s success depends on steadfast unity and a nationalist vision; nothing else will bring victory.”
He also said that the election schedule would be announced today, Thursday. “This election presents an opportunity to create new leadership in a new Bangladesh. It is a chance to form a representative parliament with the participation of the people, which will lead Bangladesh towards a new horizon. Tarique Rahman will lead this process.”
Mirza Fakhrul urged BNP leaders and activists to resist forces trying to drag the country backward. He added that they must strengthen the forward-moving power of the party, advancing with determination and resolve.
The BNP secretary general emphasised that the upcoming election will not be like the ones held under the Awami League. “This election must be truly impartial. To win, we must earn the love of the people, win their hearts and bring them to the polling stations to vote in favour of the BNP.”
Commenting on candidate nominations for the upcoming election, he said there is no need to be concerned at this stage about who has received the party’s nomination and who has not. “The focus should be on what the BNP can offer the people,” he added.
Mirza Fakhrul noted that a new party formed under young leadership claims that the BNP does not work on reforms; however, the BNP itself laid the foundation for reform.
He highlighted several achievements under the BNP, including Ziaur Rahman’s establishment of multi-party democracy, the creation of a free media after 1975, judicial independence, women’s education under Khaleda Zia, youth employment and modernisation of the economy.
He also stated that the BNP’s struggle over the past 15 and a half years is now entering its final phase. “Through this struggle, the BNP must form the government. The party will lead the nation forward. Acting chairman Tarique Rahman has proposed certain plans which, once communicated to the people, will ensure they vote for the BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol.”
Mirza Fakhrul cautioned against emerging dark forces, fascist tendencies and attempts to mislead people using religion. He said the party must resist these powers. “The BNP’s new struggle aims to place Bangladesh in a strong political and economic position and to prevent the influence of malign forces,” he added.
The event was presided over by BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and conducted by another joint secretary general, Habib un Nabi Khan Sohel.
Among those present were advisers to the acting chairman Mahdi Amin, convenor of Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Aminul Haque and members of the BNP Media Cell, including Shairul Kabir Khan.
The BNP has organised a series of workshops and events for its affiliated and allied organisations, detailing how the party will work in eight areas – education, health, sports, family card, farmer card, employment and more – if it comes to power.
These events will continue from Friday until 13 December, with participation from the Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, Ulama Dal and other allied organisations.
A concluding event will be held on a day other than Intellectuals Day or Victory Day.