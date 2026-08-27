Law and order, fertiliser and power crisis dominate BNP parliamentary party meeting
The law-and-order situation, fertiliser shortages and the power crisis dominated discussions at a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party.
Several sources familiar with the meeting said that the ministers concerned briefed the party lawmakers on the fertiliser and power crises. The ministers urged the lawmakers to convey the correct message to the public about the emerging situation so that people do not misunderstand the government during the crisis.
The meeting began at 11:00am on Thursday in the government party meeting room at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and ended at around 1:15pm. The meeting, attended by the party’s lawmakers, was chaired by the Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman.
Several MPs said that many lawmakers raised complaints about police officials who were involved in the persecution of opposition leaders and activists during the previous Awami League government.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed also warned against the growing “mob culture”.
At the same time, Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman instructed ministers and MPs to remain present in their respective constituencies during programmes marking the BNP’s founding anniversary on 1 September and to counter misinformation against the government.
Sources familiar with the meeting said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed briefed the lawmakers on the law-and-order situation, Social Welfare Minister AZM Zahid Hossain on the fertiliser situation, and State Minister for Power Aninda Islam (Amit) on the power situation. As the agriculture minister is not a lawmaker, the social welfare minister briefed the MPs on the fertiliser situation instead.
The lawmakers asked the ministers questions on various issues, and the ministers concerned later responded to them.
‘No quick fix for power crisis'
According to sources, State Minister Aninda Islam gave a detailed briefing on the power situation. The gist of his remarks was that it would not be possible to resolve the power crisis immediately given the power infrastructure inherited from the previous government. However, he said efforts would be made to maintain a balance between rural and urban areas in terms of load-shedding.
Concern over ‘sabotage’ involving fertiliser
On the fertiliser situation, Social Welfare Minister AZM Zahid Hossain said the country had adequate stocks of fertiliser. He said the government was vigilant to ensure proper supply and distribution. At the same time, he urged vigilance to ensure that no one could carry out any kind of “sabotage” involving fertiliser.
He also said committees would be formed at the upazila level, headed by the respective upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), to ensure normal fertiliser supplies. The meeting was told that fertiliser dealers had fled in many unions. New dealers would be appointed in those areas.
Home minister warns against ‘mob culture’
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed urged the lawmakers to extend sincere cooperation in maintaining law and order. He said signs of “mob culture” were being seen in some places, with BNP members also found to be involved.
He warned that this could give the opposition an opportunity to criticise the government and create an anti-government environment at the grassroots level.
Urging party leaders and activists to remain cautious, the home minister said that otherwise the law would take its own course and no one would be spared.
Several MPs complained that many police officials accused of torturing and persecuting BNP leaders and activists and others holding opposing views during the previous government were still serving as officers-in-charge and in other positions. They said the presence of such officials was preventing the law-and-order situation from improving as expected.
In response, the home minister asked the lawmakers to provide specific names of police officials against whom allegations of torture and persecution had been made.
Prime minister’s instructions
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman delivered the concluding remarks at the meeting.
He instructed all MPs and ministers to remain present in their respective constituencies and participate in programmes marking the BNP’s founding anniversary. He also stressed the need for everyone to remain vigilant about propaganda, misinformation and campaigns against the government and to respond to them.
The prime minister asked the lawmakers to convey the briefings given by the ministers at the meeting to people in their respective areas so that the public does not misunderstand the government. He also instructed the party lawmakers to inform people about the electricity and fuel, fertiliser and gas crises in coordination with local government bodies.
He further instructed the lawmakers to play a role in ensuring the victory of party-backed candidates in the upcoming local government elections. In particular, he asked them to work for party-backed candidates in union parishads and support “honest and competent” candidates.
The prime minister also warned against creating any division or conflict among party leaders and activists and instructed everyone to work together.