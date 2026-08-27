Law and order, fertiliser and power crisis dominate BNP parliamentary party meeting

The law-and-order situation, fertiliser shortages and the power crisis dominated discussions at a meeting of the BNP parliamentary party.

Several sources familiar with the meeting said that the ministers concerned briefed the party lawmakers on the fertiliser and power crises. The ministers urged the lawmakers to convey the correct message to the public about the emerging situation so that people do not misunderstand the government during the crisis.

The meeting began at 11:00am on Thursday in the government party meeting room at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban and ended at around 1:15pm. The meeting, attended by the party’s lawmakers, was chaired by the Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Several MPs said that many lawmakers raised complaints about police officials who were involved in the persecution of opposition leaders and activists during the previous Awami League government.

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed also warned against the growing “mob culture”.

At the same time, Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman instructed ministers and MPs to remain present in their respective constituencies during programmes marking the BNP’s founding anniversary on 1 September and to counter misinformation against the government.

Sources familiar with the meeting said Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed briefed the lawmakers on the law-and-order situation, Social Welfare Minister AZM Zahid Hossain on the fertiliser situation, and State Minister for Power Aninda Islam (Amit) on the power situation. As the agriculture minister is not a lawmaker, the social welfare minister briefed the MPs on the fertiliser situation instead.

The lawmakers asked the ministers questions on various issues, and the ministers concerned later responded to them.