NCP in crisis over seat-sharing discussion with Jamaat

As the 13th National Parliamentary election approaches, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has fallen into crisis over efforts to reach a seat-sharing arrangement with Jamaat-e-Islami.

A section of the party’s central leadership has reacted strongly. One member of the party’s key policy-making forum, the Political Council, has already submitted a resignation letter.

After the issue of understanding with Jamaat became largely finalised, Tasnim Jara announced her withdrawal from the party on Saturday evening. She had been a senior joint member secretary and a member of the Political Council.

Earlier, on Thursday, Mir Arshadul Haque, known as a leading figure of the Jamaat-opposed faction within the NCP, also resigned from the party.