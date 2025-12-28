NCP in crisis over seat-sharing discussion with Jamaat
As the 13th National Parliamentary election approaches, the National Citizen Party (NCP) has fallen into crisis over efforts to reach a seat-sharing arrangement with Jamaat-e-Islami.
A section of the party’s central leadership has reacted strongly. One member of the party’s key policy-making forum, the Political Council, has already submitted a resignation letter.
After the issue of understanding with Jamaat became largely finalised, Tasnim Jara announced her withdrawal from the party on Saturday evening. She had been a senior joint member secretary and a member of the Political Council.
Earlier, on Thursday, Mir Arshadul Haque, known as a leading figure of the Jamaat-opposed faction within the NCP, also resigned from the party.
On Saturday evening, 30 party leaders submitted a memorandum to NCP convener Nahid Islam expressing their “principled objections regarding a potential alliance”.
In the memorandum, they stated that any form of alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami would weaken the NCP’s moral position and have long-term negative effects on its political credibility.
Such an alliance would create confusion and disappointment among many party activists and supporters, particularly among the younger generation and large sections of the general public who support a new trend in politics. It would also undermine the NCP’s own centrist political agenda.
