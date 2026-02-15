Tarique Rahman meets NCP convener Nahid Islam
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday met National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam.
The BNP chairman went to the residence of Nahid Islam in the city’s Bailey Road area tonight, according to the BNP media cell.
The NCP convener welcomed the BNP chairman with a bouquet.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan, NCP member secretary Akhter Hossen and chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam were present during the meeting.
The BNP achieved a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary election. In this election, NCP secured the third-highest number of seats.
During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, Tarique Rahman called upon everyone to remain united. He also conveyed the message of running the country by involving political parties in building a fascism-free democratic Bangladesh.