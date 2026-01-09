Shootings, explosions, illegal arms heighten election fears

Covert attacks, shootings, killings, explosions, mob violence, and the use of illegal weapons—one incident after another has raised serious concerns about election-related security.

In the very first week of the new year alone, at least four people were killed in separate shooting incidents. Earlier, attacks and shootings took place during the campaigns by candidates.

Taken together, the country’s law and order situation is becoming increasingly complex ahead of the national parliamentary election.

On Wednesday night, a leader of the Jubo Dal was shot dead at Tejturi Bazar, near the busy Farmgate and Karwan Bazar areas of the capital. Yesterday, Thursday afternoon, miscreants shot at an National Citizen Party (NCP) activist in Gazipur and fled with his motorcycle; he narrowly escaped death.

Earlier, on Thursday morning, two young men were killed in an explosion inside a house in Zajira, Shariatpur. Police said the explosion occurred while making cocktails. There is also suspicion that the cocktails were being prepared for attacks or sabotage during election campaigning.

Earlier, on 26 December, a powerful explosion occurred at a house in South Keraniganj, Dhaka. The blast blew off the walls of two rooms of a single-storey building, causing extensive damage.

Police recovered cocktails, chemical substances, and bomb-making materials from the site, and several people were arrested.