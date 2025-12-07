NCP, 2 other parties to announce new alliance in afternoon

The three-party alliance will be formally announced at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) in the capital around 4:00 pm today.

The participating parties describe the coalition as a “political and electoral unity of those committed to upholding the pledges of the July mass uprising and establishing a new political settlement”.

Around 12:00 pm, NCP’s media cell secretary Mushfiq-us-Salehin told journalists that a press conference would be held today to announce the “political and electoral unity of those interested in upholding the pledges of the July uprising and building a new political arrangement”.

Leaders from the NCP, the Rashtra Sanskar Andolan and the AB Party will be present at the briefing.

A source within the AB Party also confirmed the press conference and the formation of the alliance to Prothom Alo. The source added that leaders from the NCP, the AB Party, the Rashtra Sanskar Andolan and several other political parties would attend.

Last month, discussions surfaced about forming a four-party electoral alliance consisting of the NCP, AB Party, the Rashtra Sanskar Andolan and the Gono Odhikar Parishad outside the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.