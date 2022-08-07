Fuel price hike: JaPa announces two-day protest programme

As part of the programmes, the party will stage a protest rally on the premises of its Kakrail central office on Monday, said a press release.
After the rally, it will also bring out a procession that will end in front of the Jatiya Press Club.
Besides, the party's all divisional, district and upazila units across the country will stage demonstrations and protest rallies on Tuesday.
In an abrupt move, the government increased the prices of diesel, octane and petrol by 42.5 per cent, 51.7 per cent and 51 per cent respectively on Friday night. Currently, diesel is being sold at Tk 114 per litre, octane at Tk 135 per litre and petrol at Tk 130 per litre.
Jatiya Party senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud, secretary general Mujibul Haque Chunnu, co-chairmen ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Salma Islam and presidium member Md Shafiqul Islam Sentu were present at the meeting with party chairman GM Quader in the chair.