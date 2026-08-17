Calling democratic protest ‘recklessness’ sets a narrative for lawsuits, arrests: Nahid Islam

Street protest is a legitimate form of democratic movement, said National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Monday.

He came up with the statement reacting to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s recent remarks describing the party’s protest over the electricity and gas crisis as “recklessness”.

“Our democratic protest is being labeled as recklessness. We are being told that we do not want bus vandalism as before, that we do not want street protests. But street protest is a legitimate method of democratic movement,” Nahid said.

Nahid, who is also the Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament), made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an event titled “July Through the Eyes of Journalists," at Hotel Westin in Gulshan, Dhaka.