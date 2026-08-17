Calling democratic protest ‘recklessness’ sets a narrative for lawsuits, arrests: Nahid Islam
Street protest is a legitimate form of democratic movement, said National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam on Monday.
He came up with the statement reacting to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s recent remarks describing the party’s protest over the electricity and gas crisis as “recklessness”.
“Our democratic protest is being labeled as recklessness. We are being told that we do not want bus vandalism as before, that we do not want street protests. But street protest is a legitimate method of democratic movement,” Nahid said.
Nahid, who is also the Chief Whip of the Opposition in the Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament), made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an event titled “July Through the Eyes of Journalists," at Hotel Westin in Gulshan, Dhaka.
The event was organised by the Democratic Journalist Alliance (DJA), where several journalists shared their experiences of covering the July mass uprising. Nahid delivered the closing speech.
Addressing the ongoing energy crisis and other issues, the NCP held a mass rally on 14 August by blocking a road in Dhaka's Jatrabari area. During the rally, Nahid Islam and other NCP leaders displayed hurricane lamps in protest against load shedding.
Referring to that rally during an event at the T&T ground in Mohakhali on Saturday, Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman said, "While enjoying air from an electric fan from behind, holding a hurricane lamp in hand, and saying—give us gas, give us electricity; these are acts of recklessness...The days of standing on the street and engaging in the politics of vandalism are over."
Referring to the prime minister’s remarks, Nahid said, “When we are carrying out a democratic movement and demanding that the government ensure gas and electricity supply, the highest level of government is calling it reckless. Everyone should understand where we are heading.”
“Tomorrow when I take to the streets with a placard, it will be said that I am out to vandalise buses and I will be arrested and slapped with cases. This narrative is being created from the government's side,” he said.
“The opposition will speak in parliament and outside parliament—that is the character of a democratic state and movement. In a democratic process, I can peacefully express any opinion. In that regard, I feel that the space for democracy is shrinking,” he said, calling for a neutral role from journalists and the media.
Nahid Islam considers the current free environment in Bangladesh to be "temporary."
“We do not know how long this will last. Gradually, the space for democracy and free expression is shrinking. Everyone must work together to prevent that contraction,” he said.
He urged journalists to perform their professional responsibilities by publishing truthful and objective reports, while political parties should play their own role.
The NCP convener also alleged that many journalists were being removed from media outlets after the BNP government came to power.
Referring to what he described as hostile treatment by some media outlets toward the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and later the NCP, Nahid said one media outlet had published 20 to 30 reports about senior NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah within 48 hours following one of his statements.
“What kind of journalism is this?” he asked, alleging that some journalists and media outlets had attempted to tarnish the reputations of student leaders.
‘Patriotism’ in journalists’ role during July
Earlier at the event, several journalists who covered the July uprising on the ground shared their experiences and expectations, alongside representatives of different media organisations. Some mentioned being dismissed from their jobs after the uprising, while others expressed disappointment over the lack of desired changes.
Speaking about the role of journalists during July, Nahid said many journalists continued their work despite various obstacles, both in Dhaka and other districts.
“I would say many journalists went beyond their professional responsibilities and played a role from a sense of patriotism, humanity and conscience,” he said.
Nahid said the movement could not have succeeded without the active participation of journalists.
“We thank you for the courageous role you played publicly, indirectly or secretly. Perhaps we should have sat with you after the uprising and done many things. We apologise for not being able to do so,” he said.
He called for the implementation of various policies recommended by the Media Reform Commission, including legislation to protect journalists.
He also called for government initiatives for journalists who were killed or injured during the July uprising.
“The government or any political force should not stand in the way of journalists doing their jobs properly. We want responsible journalism, and at the same time, we want responsible politics,” Nahid said.