July charter: ‘No matter how big the opposing force, it will be confronted’

“Our politics and existence are rooted in the July mass uprising,” said Nahid Islam. “The more we embody the spirit of July, the further we can progress. Unfortunately, some of our stakeholders in the movement now consider it merely as a change of power, which the NCP opposes. We have called for fundamental reforms, while they considered the July (uprising) as a regime change and are trying to assume power under the existing constitution. This is where we objected. What we need now is organised strength.”

Regarding the recent developments, Nahid added, “There are efforts to create an unstable situation in the country. We must remain united and not fall into the trap.”