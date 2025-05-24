July charter: ‘No matter how big the opposing force, it will be confronted’
The convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Nahid Islam, has expressed a firm determination to resist the forces against the implementation of the July charter, no matter how big the opposing force. He also alleged that there are efforts to destabilise the country.
He made the statement at an introductory meeting of the NCP’s youth wing, Jatiya Jubo Shakti (National Youth Power), at a hotel in the capital’s Dhanmondi area on Friday. The new platform’s organisers from across the country joined the meeting.
“Our politics and existence are rooted in the July mass uprising,” said Nahid Islam. “The more we embody the spirit of July, the further we can progress. Unfortunately, some of our stakeholders in the movement now consider it merely as a change of power, which the NCP opposes. We have called for fundamental reforms, while they considered the July (uprising) as a regime change and are trying to assume power under the existing constitution. This is where we objected. What we need now is organised strength.”
Regarding the recent developments, Nahid added, “There are efforts to create an unstable situation in the country. We must remain united and not fall into the trap.”
Calling on the youth to take the lead in implementing the demands of the July charter, he said anyone standing against the implementation of the July charter will be resisted, no matter how big the opposing force.
NCP chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary urged the youth to act as the vanguard for the state, while the party’s chief coordinator for southern region Hasnat Abdullah underscored the need for a united effort to abolish the current constitution and formulate a new one.