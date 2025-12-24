Tarique Rahman departs for Heathrow Airport
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has left for Heathrow Airport in London, the United Kingdom, to return home.
He departed for the airport from his London residence after 8:00 pm Bangladesh time on Wednesday.
BNP acting chairman’s special assistant Abdur Rahman Sunny and Kamal Uddin, coordinator of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation, Europe, were seen checking in luggage at Heathrow Airport.
After more than 17 years, Tarique Rahman is returning home from the United Kingdom. He is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 11:55 am on Thursday.
BNP is making special arrangements to mark Tarique Rahman’s return. At a press conference held at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, party standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed outlined Tarique Rahman’s three-day programme, on Wednesday afternoon.
The BNP leader said that after landing at the airport tomorrow afternoon, the party’s senior leaders will welcome Tarique Rahman. He will then proceed to the reception site on July Expressway, also known as the 300 Feet Road. There, he will thank the leaders and activists present and address the nation.
Afterward, he will visit BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital. From there, he will pass through the Airport Road and Kakoli intersection toward his residence in Gulshan-2.
Salahuddin Ahmed said that the next day, Friday, after Friday prayers, Tarique Rahman will first visit the grave of Ziaur Rahman in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar from his residence.
He will then go to the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Savar to pay tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation War.
On the following day, Saturday, he has two programmes scheduled. He will attend to matters related to his national identity card and also visit the grave of martyred Osman Bin Hadi at Dhaka University campus.