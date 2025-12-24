Tarique Rahman departs for Heathrow Airport

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has left for Heathrow Airport in London, the United Kingdom, to return home.

He departed for the airport from his London residence after 8:00 pm Bangladesh time on Wednesday.

BNP acting chairman’s special assistant Abdur Rahman Sunny and Kamal Uddin, coordinator of the Ziaur Rahman Foundation, Europe, were seen checking in luggage at Heathrow Airport.

After more than 17 years, Tarique Rahman is returning home from the United Kingdom. He is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 11:55 am on Thursday.

BNP is making special arrangements to mark Tarique Rahman’s return. At a press conference held at the BNP chairperson’s political office in Gulshan, party standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed outlined Tarique Rahman’s three-day programme, on Wednesday afternoon.