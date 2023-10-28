Jamaat men breach barricade at Arambagh, gather at Notre Dame College area

Breaching the police barricade, leaders and activists Jamaat-e-Islami have gathered on the street in the area between Arambagh intersection and Notre Dame College in the capital. Jamaat leaders and activists breached the police barricade at Arambagh intersection around 12:45pm today, Saturday.

After breaching the barricade, Jamaat leaders and activists who were already gathered at Arambagh area moved towards the Notre Dame College. Police didn’t block the Jamaat leaders and activists while they broke through the barricade. Rather, the police moved aside at one point.

Jammat had already given a announcement about holding a grand rally at Arambagh-Notre Dame College area today with various demands including the reinstatement of caretaker government system.