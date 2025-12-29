Cumilla-4 constituency: Jamaat candidate pulls out for Hasnat Abdullah

The NCP last Sunday declared that it will contest the 13th parliamentary election in alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami and eight like-minded parties.

Within hours of a press conference held in Dhaka yesterday by senior leaders of the alliance, Jamaat’s nominated candidate for Cumilla-4 (Debidwar), Saiful Islam, announced that he was stepping aside from the election.

Saiful Islam is the secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami’s Cumilla north district unit. The home constituency of NCP nominee Hasnat Abdullah falls within this seat.

On 23 December, NCP leaders and activists, accompanied by members of families of the July martyrs, collected nomination papers on behalf of Hasnat Abdullah.