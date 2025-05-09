Gathering on demand of AL could last a day or a month: Sarjis Alam

Leaders and activists of different political and student organisations have gathered to press home their demand of a clear roadmap for the trial of Bangladesh Awami League and banning of the party activities near Jamuna, the residence of the Chief Adviser of the interim government.

The gathering started after the Juma prayer today, Friday, with recitation from the holy Quran.

Various slogans are being chanted on the mike from the stage.

At a stage, National Citizen Party’s (NCP) principal organiser for the northern region, Sarjis Alam said, “Our fight has just started. This programme could last just a day or a month. We will have to stay on the streets as long as no announcement is made to ban the Awami League.”