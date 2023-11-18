AL sells 1074 forms, earns Tk 50m on first day

The ruling Awami League has sold 1,074 party nomination forms for the 12th parliamentary election scheduled to be held on 7 January.
The party has earned Tk 53.70 million.
Awami League central office sources said the highest number of nomination forms have been sold in the Dhaka division on the first day.
Some 214 aspirants have bought party nomination forms from this division.
The second highest forms have been sold in the Chattogram division. Some 201 aspirants collected nomination forms from this division.
Besides, 176 aspirants collected from Rajshahi division, 125 from Khulna division, 109 from Rangpur division, 105 from Mymensingh division, 75 from Barishal division and 55 from Sylhet division.
The cost of a nomination form of Awami League has been fixed at Tk 50,000.
Earlier, a notice signed by the party office secretary Biplab Barua said the nomination forms can be collected and submitted between 10:00am to 4:00pm from 18 November to 21 November.
Aspirant candidates have to collect and submit nomination forms at a designated booth of the party central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue.
Nomination forms of Dhaka, Mymensigh, Sylhet will be distributed from the second floor of the central office and nomination forms of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal will be distributed from the 3rd floor.
Forms of all divisions can be submitted at the ground floor of the central office.
An aspirant candidate has to bring the photocopy of national identity card (NID) to collect the nomination forms and mobile number and three posts including the current organising post have to be mentioned clearly on the photo copy.