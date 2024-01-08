PM Hasina to meet election observers, journalists today

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina will meet local and foreign election observers as well as journalists covering the 12th national parliament election.
The meeting will be held at the Ganabhaban around 3:30pm today, Monday.
Assistant press secretary-1 to the prime minister, MM Imrul Kayes has confirmed the news to Prothom Alo Monday morning.
