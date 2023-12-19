Lopsided election would trigger ‘Bangla spring’: AB Party

The Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party has demanded the resignation of the incumbent government and an election under a neutral government. The party held a protest rally Tuesday afternoon which crossed through the Shegun Bagicha, Bijaynagar and Kakrail area of the capital.
AFM Sulaiman Chowdhury, convener of the AB Party urged the people of the country to boycott the forthcoming elections.
“We do not support this lopsided election like everyone else and pro-democracy political parties,” he said.
Tajul Islam, joint convener of the party and an advocate of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, said, “Majority of the people cannot afford daily living. The so called election candidates are spending millions looted from state chauffeurs.”
AB Party member secretary Mojibur Rahman said, “Agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque exposed the long anticipated collusion among the ruling party, partisan judiciary, loyal administration and puppet election commission. Arab-spring type revolution is not necessary for us, we have seen many more similar successful springs in the past. One more ‘Bangla-spring’ is on the doorstep due to the lopsided election which would overthrow this authoritarian government.”