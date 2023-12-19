Lopsided election would trigger ‘Bangla spring’: AB Party

The Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party has demanded the resignation of the incumbent government and an election under a neutral government. The party held a protest rally Tuesday afternoon which crossed through the Shegun Bagicha, Bijaynagar and Kakrail area of the capital.

AFM Sulaiman Chowdhury, convener of the AB Party urged the people of the country to boycott the forthcoming elections.

“We do not support this lopsided election like everyone else and pro-democracy political parties,” he said.