Rulers could face fascists’ fate if July Charter ignored: Mia Golam Porwar

The secretary general of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Mia Golam Porwar, has warned that those poised to assume power may meet “the fate of fascists” if the July National Charter is not implemented and a new state structure is not established in accordance with it.

Addressing a protest rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Purana Paltan, Dhaka on Monday afternoon, Golam Porwar further said that if the consensus reached under the July Charter is ignored on the strength of parliamentary majority, “another July” would emerge.

The 11-party alliance organised the demonstration in protest against what organisers described as post-election violence by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).