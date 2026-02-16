Rulers could face fascists’ fate if July Charter ignored: Mia Golam Porwar
The secretary general of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, Mia Golam Porwar, has warned that those poised to assume power may meet “the fate of fascists” if the July National Charter is not implemented and a new state structure is not established in accordance with it.
Addressing a protest rally at the north gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Purana Paltan, Dhaka on Monday afternoon, Golam Porwar further said that if the consensus reached under the July Charter is ignored on the strength of parliamentary majority, “another July” would emerge.
The 11-party alliance organised the demonstration in protest against what organisers described as post-election violence by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Allegations over referendum campaign
Porwar alleged that the BNP had internally campaigned in favour of a “No” vote in the referendum and claimed that in many polling centres, number of votes for the BNP’s electoral symbol, the sheaf of paddy, and the “No” vote were nearly equal.
He further criticised post-election discussions in television talk shows suggesting that the government would not be bound by the consensus provisions of the July Charter.
“If the July Charter is not implemented on the strength of majority power,” he said, “another July will be created. Those who are about to assume office, if they deny the July Charter, may have to face the consequences of fascism.”
Demand for transparency and justice
Porwar alleged that the broadcast of election results had been abruptly halted, creating “a web of mystery” and obstructing the announcement of victories by the 11-party alliance. He called for full disclosure of the matter.
He also urged the election commission to promptly and fairly resolve complaints of irregularities filed by the alliance in several constituencies, without delay or evasion.
“Even after securing victory through manipulation, they have unleashed attacks upon the nation and gotten involved in killings, terrorism, arson, and assaults on homes. Mothers and sisters are being raped. These scenes remind us of fascism. They must exercise restraint,” the Jamaat secretary general alleged.
He demanded justice from the new government for those killed during the July mass uprising and for the murder of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman bin Hadi.
‘Ballot rights cruelly mocked’
As chief guest, the ameer of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Maulana Mamunul Haque, alleged that the 12 February election had “cruelly mocked” the people’s right to vote.
He said citizens had hoped to regain their ballot rights in post-July Bangladesh but were instead subjected to what he described as “subtle engineering” from the evening after a day-long “public drama” of peaceful voting, aimed at obstructing targeted individuals from entering parliament.
He further alleged that the state administration had been used to implement a “deep state agenda”.
Addressing the chief election commissioner, he said, “CEC, we want to say to you, learn from the fate of your predecessor. If, through proper investigation, you do not restore the people’s ballot rights in response to our objections, the people of Bengal will seize their rights by force, Insha’Allah.”
Mamunul Haque also warned that if any political force sought to rehabilitate “old fascists” into Bangladesh’s politics, they too would be “driven out towards Delhi”.
He added that any attempt to deviate from the aspirations of the July revolution would bring its activists back to the streets.
‘Not vote theft, but vote robbery’
Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), claimed that the election involved not merely vote theft but “vote robbery”.
While protesting alleged irregularities, he also called for an end to post-election violence, stating that all incidents of attack would be accounted for.
He expressed confidence that his party would enter parliament with renewed strength.
The rally, moderated by Jamaat assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad, was also addressed by leaders of several alliance partners, including AB Party chairman Mojibur Rahman, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) presidium member Omar Faruk, Bangladesh Labour Party chairman Mostafizur Rahman (Iran), Khelafat Majlis joint secretary general Abdul Jalil, JAGPA spokesperson Rashed Pradhan, BDP secretary general Nizam ul Haque Nayeem, and newly elected MP for Dhaka-12 Saiful Alam Khan Milon, among others.
Following the rally, a protest procession marched from the north gate of Baitul Mukarram through Purana Paltan, the National Press Club area and Matsya Bhaban, concluding at Shahbagh, where demonstrators chanted various slogans.