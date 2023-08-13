AL working committee meeting: What to follow to secure nomination

Awami League (AL) has taken a firm stance against the members who harm the reputation of party lawmakers and decided not to nominate them in the upcoming election.
Besides, all the partymen have been warned about waging negative campaigns against the AL public representatives.
Sheikh Hasina, prime minister and president of the ruling party, conveyed the message in a meeting of the party’s central working committee (WC) at her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday night.
She said it is the duty of AL leaders and activists to highlight the maladministration and misdeeds of the previous government led by BNP and Jamaat. Her message is loud and clear that those who prefer spreading negativity regarding the party lawmakers will not be granted nomination in the next election.
Multiple sources familiar with the outcome of the meeting confirmed the party chief’s directive regarding the nomination. On condition of anonymity, a central committee member said Sheikh Hasina repeatedly spoke against mudslinging between the aspiring party candidates.
She reiterated the warning to bolster cohesion and settle the discords inside the party. At the same time, she asked the partymen to gear up the publicity campaign on benefits of various government projects, added the AL leader.
In an extended meeting on 6 August, Sheikh Hasina declared to entrust in-charges of different committees with full responsibilities. The working committee endorsed the declaration on Saturday.
The WC meeting commenced at 7:00 pm, with the opening speech from the party president. It was followed by a condolence proposal and report presentation by organising secretaries. Sheikh Hasina laid emphasis on retaining the dedicated members who stood by the party during challenging times in the new committees.
During the report presentation (Sylhet division) by organising secretary Ahmad Hossain, presidium member Syeda Jebunnesa Haque complained that the dedicated leaders were excluded from the committee of Sunamganj district. In response, Ahmad Hossain defended his stance, saying that one of the two names proposed by Jebunnesa was included in the committee.
At this stage, the party chief intervened and directed the organising secretary to abide by the proposal of Jebunnesa. She also cautioned that no dedicated leaders should be dropped out of the committees.
According to sources, the ruling party’s Dhaka city (north) unit will hold a civic meeting on 2 September, marking the inauguration of the Dhaka elevated expressway. Sheikh Hasina will address it as the chief guest.