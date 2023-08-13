AL working committee meeting: What to follow to secure nomination

Awami League (AL) has taken a firm stance against the members who harm the reputation of party lawmakers and decided not to nominate them in the upcoming election.

Besides, all the partymen have been warned about waging negative campaigns against the AL public representatives.

Sheikh Hasina, prime minister and president of the ruling party, conveyed the message in a meeting of the party’s central working committee (WC) at her official residence Ganabhaban on Saturday night.