Khaleda Zia's return will facilitate democratic transition: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed his optimism that party's chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia's return to the country will facilitate the transition to democracy.

He was speaking to the reporters at Hazrat Shahjahal International Airport this morning as the pro-democracy leader was being flown home from United Kingdom (UK) following her treatment.

Fakhrul was present at the airport to welcome the BNP chairperson as he said Khaleda Zia was subjected to torture for a long time during the Awami League misrule.

"The BNP leader's ordeal of confinement came to an end after Awami fascism was wound up. Then she went abroad for treatment after being released from prison," he said.