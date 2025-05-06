Khaleda Zia's return will facilitate democratic transition: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed his optimism that party's chairperson and former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia's return to the country will facilitate the transition to democracy.
He was speaking to the reporters at Hazrat Shahjahal International Airport this morning as the pro-democracy leader was being flown home from United Kingdom (UK) following her treatment.
Fakhrul was present at the airport to welcome the BNP chairperson as he said Khaleda Zia was subjected to torture for a long time during the Awami League misrule.
"The BNP leader's ordeal of confinement came to an end after Awami fascism was wound up. Then she went abroad for treatment after being released from prison," he said.
Khaleda Zia is returning to the country today after undergoing overseas treatment for about 4 months, he added.
"It is a very happy day for the nation. Her presence is significant at the time of democratic transition," the BNP Secretary General said.
"Her return will facilitate our transition to democracy and it will help lead the country to the right and non-discriminatory path," he continued.
Khaleda Zia's entourage members included her two daughters-in-law, Zobaida Rahman and Syeda Sharmila Rahman.
This is the first time BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman's wife Zobaida Rahman is returning home 17 years after she left the country on 11 September, 2008.
Earlier, Khaleda Zia departed from London's Heathrow Airport for Bangladesh at 9:35pm (Bangladesh time) on Monday by a royal air ambulance provided by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
Tarique Rahman and BNP leaders and activists saw her off at London's Heathrow Airport.