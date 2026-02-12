Jamaat satisfied with morning vote, anticipates better conditions later
Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed satisfaction with the voting atmosphere in the morning and voiced hope that the same environment will continue throughout the polling period.
After voting began this Thursday morning in the 13th parliamentary election and referendum, Jamaat assistant secretary general Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair spoke to journalists at the party’s central office in Moghbazar in the afternoon to give a reaction on the overall situation.
Assistant secretary general Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said, “The morning began well, Alhamdulillah; we hope the evening will be even better. Later we will move into another dimension — counting will begin. Time will pass, and we will see. We are keeping the nation and the people under close observation.”
While expressing satisfaction with the overall situation, he alleged attacks on Jamaat supporters in the Bhola-2, Cumilla-8 and Noakhali-6 (Hatia) constituencies.
He added, “We were attacked in Bhola yesterday as well. Our agents were attacked, and they were not allowed to work while preparing documents.
Clashes are taking place in Bhola-2 today too. In some centres, miscreants are causing serious unrest. There are complaints that the administration is not providing very effective assistance. Similar problems exist in Cumilla-8 and Hatia.”
Following the July uprising, Jamaat has emerged as a rival to the BNP in this election. The party is contesting as part of an 11-party alliance. Throughout the campaign period, leaders of the BNP and Jamaat exchanged verbal attacks.
Highlighting the importance of the election commission and the administration in holding a fair election, Ahsanul Mahboob said, “They are committed to the nation. The Chief Adviser also said yesterday that they want to present the nation with a healthy and beautiful election, one that will be the most exceptional in history. We hope they will keep their word and make their utmost efforts toward that.”
Expressing disappointment over the conduct of some media outlets, the Jamaat leader said, “We have been surprised to observe that some media have produced very discouraging reports. The same media played a positive role in the change brought by the July uprising. But their role this time has been disappointing, in my opinion. We hope the media will remain steadfast in neutrality, accountability, and transparency.”
Journalists were told that the party’s top leaders, including Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman, have cast their votes.
After voting in the morning, the Jamaat chief told reporters, “We will certainly ignore minor issues, but we will not make concessions on major ones. We will do what is necessary, because we cannot allow people’s voting rights to be lost.”