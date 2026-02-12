Jamaat satisfied with morning vote, anticipates better conditions later

Jamaat-e-Islami has expressed satisfaction with the voting atmosphere in the morning and voiced hope that the same environment will continue throughout the polling period.

After voting began this Thursday morning in the 13th parliamentary election and referendum, Jamaat assistant secretary general Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair spoke to journalists at the party’s central office in Moghbazar in the afternoon to give a reaction on the overall situation.

Assistant secretary general Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said, “The morning began well, Alhamdulillah; we hope the evening will be even better. Later we will move into another dimension — counting will begin. Time will pass, and we will see. We are keeping the nation and the people under close observation.”