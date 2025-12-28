Tarique Rahman now voter of Dhaka-17 constituency

The Election Commission (EC) has accepted Tarique Rahman’s application to be included in the voter list. He is now a voter in Dhaka-17 and will also be a candidate from this constituency in the upcoming election.

Returning to the country after 17 years in exile, Tarique Rahman on Saturday completed the application and formalities for registering his name in the voter list and obtaining a national identity card. The EC had stated that a decision on the matter would be made at the commission’s meeting that day.