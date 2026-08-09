What the PM says at meeting with Hefazat ameer and senior leaders

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held a meeting with Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Ameer Allama Shah Mohibullah Babunagari and other senior leaders of the organisation in Fatikchhari, Chattogram, on Sunday afternoon.

During the meeting, he urged Hefazat to continue working with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as it had done previously.

The meeting took place at Al-Jamiatul Islamia Azizul Uloom Babunagar Madrasah in Fatikchhari.

The prime minister arrived at Matarbari in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, in the morning before distributing relief supplies in Banshkhali. He then travelled by helicopter to Fatikchhari. After the helicopter landed at Pelagazi Dighi field, local party leaders and activists welcomed him. He then travelled by road to the Babunagar madrasah, with thousands of people lining both sides of the road to greet him.