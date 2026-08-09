What the PM says at meeting with Hefazat ameer and senior leaders
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held a meeting with Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Ameer Allama Shah Mohibullah Babunagari and other senior leaders of the organisation in Fatikchhari, Chattogram, on Sunday afternoon.
During the meeting, he urged Hefazat to continue working with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), as it had done previously.
The meeting took place at Al-Jamiatul Islamia Azizul Uloom Babunagar Madrasah in Fatikchhari.
The prime minister arrived at Matarbari in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, in the morning before distributing relief supplies in Banshkhali. He then travelled by helicopter to Fatikchhari. After the helicopter landed at Pelagazi Dighi field, local party leaders and activists welcomed him. He then travelled by road to the Babunagar madrasah, with thousands of people lining both sides of the road to greet him.
Upon arriving at the madrasah, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman embraced Hefazat Ameer Allama Shah Mohibullah Babunagari and asked for his prayers.
Asked about the meeting, Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Azizul Haque Islamabadi told Prothom Alo, “The prime minister told us that just as we stood with them before the election, we should continue to do so. I told him, ‘You should remain steadfast for Islam and the country; we are with you.’”
He added that the government had been able to manage the situation during Ramadan, but soon after it ended, tensions between Iran and the United States began in the Middle East, putting pressure on the country's economy, including oil and energy supplies.
The Hefazat leader said the organisation also submitted a written nine-point set of demands to the prime minister.
Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, State Minister for Land and Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Mir Mohammad Helal, State Minister for Energy Aninda Islam Amit, and members of parliament Sarwar Alam and Gias Quader Chowdhury were present at the meeting.
After the meeting, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman addressed a gathering on the madrasah premises.
“I had promised Huzur before the election that I would come. The day after we formed the government, Ramadan began. The ‘head of fascism’ may have fled, but many remnants of fascism remained. Some people tried to take advantage of the situation during Ramadan,” he said.
He added that the government had been able to manage the situation during Ramadan, but soon after it ended, tensions between Iran and the United States began in the Middle East, putting pressure on the country's economy, including oil and energy supplies.
During the previous election, we worked together and saved the country from danger. Those of you who are here, our colleagues, worked alongside us. As a result, we were able to protect the country from a crisis.
“During the previous election, we worked together and saved the country from danger. Those of you who are here, our colleagues, worked alongside us. As a result, we were able to protect the country from a crisis,” he said.
“However, I want to make one thing clear: the problem is not over. During the previous fascist regime, you saw how the country's wealth and resources were looted and siphoned abroad,” he added.
Speaking about the ongoing gas crisis across the country, the prime minister said the situation would improve within the next five to seven days.
“Insha Allah, by the grace of Allah, the situation will be resolved within the next five to seven days. The problem will ease somewhat. We know there is also a power crisis. The people of this country are now paying the price for the unplanned measures taken during the fascist period,” he said.
Tarique Rahman also warned of attempts to spread confusion and create disorder.
“Please note that for the past few days there have been attempts to spread confusion and create disorder. That is why I am saying that just as we worked together before the election, we want to remain together in the days ahead,” he said.
Referring to Hefazat's nine-point demands, he added, “We will try to implement the demands you have presented gradually.”
The prime minister said he had sought everyone's prayers so that the government could establish justice and do something meaningful for the people.
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said, “Our prime minister is a deeply pious man. Our relationship with you is not political. Insha Allah, the relationship we have with you will remain. Please just pray that we can develop the country while maintaining peace and order.”
At the end of the programme, the Hefazat ameer prayed for the welfare of the prime minister and the country, including that Bangladesh remain free from its enemies.
After the meeting in Fatikchhari, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the graves of former Hefazat Ameers Allama Shah Ahmad Shafi and Allama Junaid Babunagari in Hathazari.