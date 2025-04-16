BNP delegation at Jamuna to meet Chief Adviser
A delegation of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has entered the State Guesthouse Jamuna to hold a meeting with interim government Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
The meeting has already started, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan confirmed to Prothom Alo around 12:23 pm today, Wednesday.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been leading the 7-member party delegation in the discussion.
Earlier, the delegation members were seen entering the State Guesthouse Jamuna separately between 11:30 am and 12:15 pm.
BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas arrived at Jamuna around 11:30 am while another Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud reached there a few minutes later and entered the Chief Adviser’s official residence.
BNP’s senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan entered Jamuna around 11:45 am. Another leader Jamiruddin Sircar also reached there afterwards.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and joint Secretary General Salahuddin Ahmed reached there together while Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was the last to arrive at the gate of Jamuna.
Cars of several advisers of the government also were seen entering the State Guesthouse.
Party sources said the BNP leaders will press the Chief Adviser for a specific timeline for the parliamentary elections and a clear date for announcing the election roadmap.
BNP is likely to resume its activities on the streets if the Chief Adviser fails to assure them through his speech.